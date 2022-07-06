See Joshua Bell, Heidi Latsky Dance & More at Lincoln Center's SUMMER FOR THE CITY in August

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts is presenting Summer for the City. The three-month initiative takes a new approach to LCPA's summer season that activates the entire campus under one banner.

See Summer for the City's August events below!

Music

Tuesday, August 2 at 7:30 pm

Wednesday, August 3 at 7:30 pm

Alice Tully Hall

MMFO: Jonathon Heyward and Joshua Bell

One of the most exciting conductors on the international scene, Jonathon Heyward is joined by superstar violinist Joshua Bell in a breathtaking evening with the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra. The program opens with Carlos Simon's Fate Now Conquers, written in 2020 and inspired by a journal entry from Beethoven's notebook, written in 1815. Bell performs Vieuxtemps' dramatic Violin Concerto No. 5 and the slow and meditative Adoration written in 1951 by Price, the first Black woman composer to have a piece played by a major American orchestra. The program culminates with Beethoven's thrilling and humorous Symphony No. 2.



Music

Wednesday, August 3 at 6:00 pm

Hearst Plaza

Oyu Oro

Presented in collaboration with HARLEM WEEK

NYC-based Afro-Cuban dance company, Oyu Oro, fuses traditional and unconventional dance forms that strive to connect African diasporic and Hispanic cultures. Their choreography pays tribute to African lineages derived from the Yoruba, Congo, Carabali, Arara, and Dahomean cultures of West Africa and Haiti. Founded by Danys "La Mora" Perez, the 2019 Dance/USA Doris Duke Fellow, Oyu Oro has performed at both national and international venues, including Teatro Mella in Havana, Harlem Havana Festival, Lincoln Center Out of Doors, and Jacob's Pillow. Presented in collaboration with Harlem Week, this event will celebrate the rich African-American and Hispanic heritage of New York City.

The Art of Wellbeing

Wednesday, August 3 at 6:00 pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

ON DISPLAY: A Creative Meditation with Heidi Latsky Dance

ON DISPLAY is a durational work-a deconstructed art exhibit and commentary on the body as spectacle and society's obsession with body image. Heidi Latsky's response to the stigma attached to difference, ON DISPLAY turns a cast of diverse and extreme bodies into a sculpture court where the performers are the sculptures. Learn the meditative practice that is the foundation for ON DISPLAY. Led by artistic director Heidi Latsky, and including dancer Peter Trojic, this will be an opportunity to work with Heidi, get to know fellow participants, and deepen your practice for ON DISPLAY.

Sponsored by NewYork-Presbyterian



Music, Spoken Word

Wednesday, August 3 at 8:00 pm

Damrosch Park

Jubilee for Jimmy: A celebration of James Baldwin

Jubilee for Jimmy is a musical literary mixtape celebrating the life and work of James Baldwin. Live performances, readings featuring Brother(hood) Dance!, Jacqueline Woodson, Avery R. Young & De Deacon Board with a procession led by SoapBox Troupe.

Hosted by Mahogany L. Browne



Comedy

Wednesday, August 3 at 8:00 pm

"Speakeasy": Jaffe Drive

Comedy Underground

Presented in collaboration with Wali Collins and NY Laughs' Suzette Simon

June 15-July 13 are curated by Wali Collins, and July 20-August 10 are curated by NY Laughs' Suzette Simon. Stay tuned for the line-up, announced closer to the events!



Social Dance ¡VAYA!

Thursday, August 4 at 6:00 pm

"The Oasis": Josie Robertson Plaza

Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Style: Salsa

Dance Instructor: Talia Castro-Pozo

DJ: DJ Woody

The legendary, three-time Grammy Award-winning salsa and Latin jazz band, Spanish Harlem Orchestra, leads this ¡VAYA! night at The Oasis. Now celebrating their 15th year, SHO--as they are known by their fans--embodies authentic New York-style hard salsa that retains the spirit of the barrio while also striving for a unique and fresh approach to Latin music for the modern audience. Dance instructor Talia Castro-Pozo will help guide steps.



Social Dance

Friday, August 5 at 6:00 pm

"The Oasis": Josie Robertson Plaza

Harlem Renaissance Orchestra

Style: Lindy Hop

Dance Instructor: Margaret Bathiuchok

DJ: Ryan Swift

A summer favorite, The Harlem Renaissance Orchestra, led by Ron Allen, brings the rich, storied past of Harlem to New Yorkers of all ages, reminding us that the swing dance scene is one of the many gifts that Harlem continues to give the world. Join us for the return of a treasured Lincoln Center tradition, The Frankie Manning monikered Ambassador Dance Contest! Check back for more information about the contest.



Music

Friday, August 5 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, August 6 at 7:30 pm

Alice Tully Hall

MMFO: Louis Langrée conducts Mozart's Requiem

Conductor, Louis Langree

Soloists, Sunhae Im, soprano

Daniela Mack, mezzo-soprano

Matthew Swensen, tenor,

Dashon Burton, bass

Chorus, The Unsung Collective (Tyrone Clinton, director)

The Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra concludes its series of concerts with a performance of Mozart's Requiem in D Minor with The Unsung Collective chorus, and soloists Sunhae Im, Daniela Mack, Matthew Swensen, and Dashon Burton, for a moment of shared healing. Mozart's powerful Symphony No. 40 precedes the seminal work, in this moving program conducted by Louis Langrée.



Social Dance

Saturday, August 6 at 4:00 pm

"The Oasis": Josie Robertson Plaza

Dance Party NYC

New York, are you ready to dance?! Part of the inaugural Festival of New York, Lincoln Center is joining forces with the New York Public Library, in partnership with the Brooklyn Public Library and Queens Public Library, to get New Yorkers across all five boroughs on their feet for the largest simultaneous dance party the city has ever seen. What better place to join the Citywide Dance Party and celebrate the comeback of New York than at The Oasis with a stellar Silent Disco led by DJ Bill Coleman?



Dance

Saturday, August 6 at 6:00 pm

Hearst Plaza

Reunions

From August 6-7, Lincoln Center presents Reunions, a two-night dance festival curated by renowned choreographer and MacArthur Fellow Kyle Abraham, featuring electrifying alumni of his company A.I.M by Kyle Abraham. Rena Butler, Kayla Farish, Vinson Fraley, Nicole Mannerino, Chalvar Monteiro, Jie-Hung Connie Shiau, and Maleek Washington choreograph their own distinctive works in their Lincoln Center debuts outdoors as part of Summer for the City.

Music

Saturday, August 6, 7:15pm

Damrosch Park

AMERICANAFEST NYC

Presented in collaboration with the Americana Music Association.

﻿AMERICANAFEST NYC returns for the seventh year after a two-year COVID hiatus, bringing the sounds of roots, folk, soul and more to Lincoln Center. The War and Treaty (Michael and Tanya Trotter) kicks off the night with a set of their own music, followed by a special musical salute to Ray Charles-performed by The War and Treaty and featured guests.



The War and Treaty - known for their mix of Southern soul, gospel, country and rock - recently earned a nomination for Duo/Group of the Year at the 2022 Americana Honors & Awards Ceremony and just signed their first major record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville. They've opened for artists such as Al Green, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, and John Legend.



Music Spoken Word

Saturday, August 6 at 8:00 pm

"Speakeasy": Jaffe Drive

S3 Underground: Seen. Sound. Scribe.

Curated by Mahogany L. Browne

Over eight rain-or-shine pop-up shows at Lincoln Center's slyly clandestine Speakeasy, located at Jaffe Drive, Lincoln Center's first ever Poet-in-Residence Mahogany L. Browne will present S3 Underground: Seen. Sound. Scribe., a continuation of her ongoing on-site residency. Underground features some of the world's most acclaimed and most promising authors reading their works at this bar lounge of thought-provoking and politically driven spoken word poetry and wordplay, supported by a live DJ. Brooklyn's own Mahogany L. Browne is a prolific author and avid advocate for public art. Her inaugural collection, Unlikely and Other Sorts, was published in 2006. In the years since, she has written works of fiction, stage plays and critical essays to go along with a half dozen poetry collections and another six anthologies as editor. Browne's recently released book-length poem, I Remember Death by Its Proximity to What I Love, explores the binding and boundaries of incarceration.



Dance

Sunday, August 7 at 6:00 pm

Hearst Plaza

Reunions

From August 6-7, Lincoln Center presents Reunions, a two-night dance festival curated by renowned choreographer and MacArthur Fellow Kyle Abraham, featuring electrifying alumni of his company A.I.M by Kyle Abraham. Rena Butler, Kayla Farish, Vinson Fraley, Nicole Mannerino, Chalvar Monteiro, Jie-Hung Connie Shiau, and Maleek Washington choreograph their own distinctive works in their Lincoln Center debuts outdoors as part of Summer for the City.



Music

Sunday, August 7 at 6:00 pm

"Speakeasy": Jaffe Drive

Jazz Underground

Presented in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center

Whether it's in reference to the subterranean clubs where legendary performers have traditionally honed their chops or to the lingo of the knowingly hip in-crowd, the underground tradition in jazz is an important and lasting part of that music's history. This summer, Jazz at Lincoln Center returns to its roots with this regularly scheduled, rain-or-shine Jazz Underground Sunday concerts at The Speakeasy at Jaffe Drive, located via a fully accessible ramp just off Columbus Avenue and adjacent to the famous Revson Fountain. Curated by the encyclopedically knowledgeable Jazz at Lincoln Center team, a handpicked selection of young lions and venerable instrumentalists will congregate to delight at this pop-up bar and performance stage.



Dance

Tuesday, August 9 at 5:00 pm

"The Oasis": Josie Robertson Plaza

Dance Workshop with BAAND Together



Dance

Tuesday, August 9 at 7:30 pm

Damrosch Park

BAAND Together Dance Festival: Program 1

Dance

Wednesday, August 10 at 5:00 pm

"The Oasis": Josie Robertson Plaza

Dance Workshop with BAAND Together

The Art of Wellbeing

Wednesday, August 10 at 6:00 pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

Movement Session with New York City Ballet

Join the artists of New York City Ballet for an hour-long dance and wellness workshop. Participants will be led through an introductory ballet warm-up, yoga stretches, and choreography inspired by some of New York City Ballet's iconic repertory in this session for movers of all ability levels.

Sponsored by NewYork-Presbyterian



Dance

Wednesday, August 10 at 7:30 pm

Damrosch Park

BAAND Together Dance Festival: Program 2

Comedy

Wednesday, August 10 at 8:00 pm

"Speakeasy": Jaffe Drive

Comedy Underground

Presented in collaboration with Wali Collins and NY Laughs' Suzette Simon

June 15-July 13 are curated by Wali Collins, and July 20-August 10 are curated by NY Laughs' Suzette Simon. Stay tuned for the line-up, announced closer to the events!



Dance

Thursday, August 11 at 5:00 pm

"The Oasis": Josie Robertson Plaza

Dance Workshop with BAAND Together



Dance

Thursday, August 11 at 7:30 pm

Damrosch Park

BAAND Together Dance Festival: Program 3

Theater

Thursday, August 11 at 7:30 pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

Behind the Scenes of Inside/Out with Ping Chong and Company

On the evening before of the performance of Inside/Out...Voices from the Disability Community on Hearst Plaza, join creators and performers to learn about the dynamic and collaborative process of creating this theatrical work. The discussion will feature an inside glimpse in Ping Chong + Company's approach to interweaving the history of the disability rights movement and personal narrative from performers with lived experience with disability.

Dance

Thursday, August 11 at 8:00 pm

Rose Theater

Requiem: Fire in the Air of the Earth

Choreography: Kyle Abraham in collaboration with A.I.M by Kyle Abraham

Music : Jlin

Choreographer and MacArthur Fellow Kyle Abraham and pioneering producer, composer, and electronic dance music artist Jlin have joined forces to create Requiem: Fire in the Air of the Earth, a new work exploring death, reincarnation, and Black Futurism through a reimagining of Mozart's Requiem in d minor. Jlin transforms Mozart's music into an electronic opus that memorializes ritual, mourning, and rebirth, and performs it live onstage with ten dancers from Abraham's company-A.I.M by Kyle Abraham. This is the first New York presentation of the piece, which was co-commissioned by Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts; the Boston Celebrity Series; International Summer Festival Kampnagel; Stanford University; and the University Musical Society of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.



Music

Thursday, August 11 at 9:00 pm

"The Oasis": Josie Robertson Plaza

Silent Disco: AFROPUNK After Dark

AFROPUNK brings their signature brand of vanguard black culture to The Oasis for two nights of silent disco. A multi-platform artistic brand, AFROPUNK showcases the most cutting-edge artists who seek to explore the spectrum of blackness in multidisciplinary ways.



Dance

Friday, August 12 at 5:00 pm

"The Oasis": Josie Robertson Plaza

Dance Workshop with BAAND Together



Dance

Friday, August 12 at 7:30 pm

Damrosch Park

BAAND Together Dance Festival: Program 4

Theater

Friday, August 12 at 6:30 pm

Hearst Plaza

Ping Chong and Company's Inside/Out...Voices from the Disability Community

Co-directed by Ping Chong and Sara Zatz, and created in collaboration with the performers, the heartfelt documentary theater piece Inside/Out...Voices from the Disability Community presents the first-hand experiences of seven individuals living with disabilities while also sharing history from the disability rights movement in the United States. Powerful, but also humorous and irreverent, the performance centers people with disabilities by giving prominence to their real stories, in their own words.



Dance

Friday, August 12 at 8:00 pm

Rose Theater

Requiem: Fire in the Air of the Earth

Choreography: Kyle Abraham in collaboration with A.I.M by Kyle Abraham

Music : Jlin

Music

Friday, August 12 at 9:00 pm

"The Oasis": Josie Robertson Plaza

Silent Disco: AFROPUNK After Dark

AFROPUNK brings their signature brand of vanguard black culture to The Oasis for two nights of silent disco. A multi-platform artistic brand, AFROPUNK showcases the most cutting-edge artists who seek to explore the spectrum of blackness in multidisciplinary ways.



Spoken Word, Music, Dance

Saturday, August 13 at 6:30 pm

Hearst Plaza

La Casita

In 2001, Lincoln Center hosted the first La Casita, a citywide, internationally inclusive festival celebrating the global oral traditions in poetry and music, grounded in the principle that New York City is more equitably represented by presenting the rich artistic traditions of its many underserved communities.

This year, their roster of esteemed curators has assembled a stellar cast of poets and musicians hailing from across the globe, including interdisciplinary poets Jonah Mixon-Webster, Jacqueline Johnson, Franny Choi, Paul con Queso, Gabriel Ramirez, Mario Jose Pagán Morales, and Audry Funk; and music group Lucia Pulido Trio and Congolese drumming group, Mfouambila Congo Company. The evening's host is poet and sound artist LaTasha N. Nevada Diggs.



Dance

Saturday, August 13 at 5:00 pm

"The Oasis": Josie Robertson Plaza

Dance Workshop with BAAND Together



Dance

Saturday, August 13 at 7:30 pm

Damrosch Park

BAAND Together Dance Festival: Program 5

Dance

Saturday, August 13 at 8:00 pm

Rose Theater

Requiem: Fire in the Air of the Earth

Choreography: Kyle Abraham in collaboration with A.I.M by Kyle Abraham

Music : Jlin

Music Spoken Word

Saturday, August 13 at 8:00 pm

"Speakeasy": Jaffe Drive

S3 Underground: Seen. Sound. Scribe.

Curated by Mahogany L. Browne

Music

Saturday, August 13 at 9:00 pm

"The Oasis": Josie Robertson Plaza

Metallic Stars and Clarified Butta: A Greg Tate Silent Disco Dance Party with DJ Reborn

Come celebrate the life of beloved cultural icon Greg Tate with the dance music that made him get down, spun by one of his favorite party-people, DJ Reborn. This silent disco dance party will take you on a journey through the eclectic beats of soul, hip-hop, reggae, house, Latin, electronic, and Afrobeat. See you on The Oasis!



Music

Thursday, August 18 at 7:30 pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

Turn It Up One: Ivan Julian & The Magnificent Six, Gods and Monsters, The Veldt

Turn It Up One, curated by Jared Michael Nickerson, member of the legendary post punk band Human Switchboard (1977-1985), brings you a night of blazing guitarists from the '80s NYC rock club scene and their bands. Guitarist and producer Ivan Julian (Richard Hell and The Voidoids, Matthew Sweet, Shriekback) turns it up with his band Ivan Julian & The Magnificent Six: Debby Schwartz, James Mastro, Judy Ann Nock, Al Maddy, Stephen Goulding, and Jared Michael Nickerson. Folk-psych combo Gods and Monsters, led by Grammy-nominated songwriter, composer and guitarist extraordinaire Gary Lucas (Captain Beefheart/Jeff Buckley), hits the stage with Ernie Brooks (Modern Lovers/Arthur Russell) and Richard Dworkin (Microscopic Septet), plus an appearance by Alison Clancy and the Bongos' Richard Barone. Raleigh N.C.'s groundbreaking The Veldt rocks with shoegaze-soul authority without postmodern irony-led by twins Daniel and Danny Chavis with Martin Newman, Hayato Nakao, Alex Cox, and Dale W. Miller.



Music

Thursday, August 25 at 7:30 pm

David Rubenstein Atrium

Turn It Up Two: Bush Tetras, The Bongos, Tape Hiss

Turn It Up Two, curated by Jared Michael Nickerson, member of the legendary post punk band Human Switchboard (1977-1985), spotlights some of the most influential voices of the '80s rock scene in NYC, still flexing their punk-funk, power-pop, and alt-rock sounds in the 2020s. Cynthia Sley and Pat Place, founding members of the pioneering no-wave post-punk band Bush Tetras, bring the punk-funk with R.B. Korbut and Steve Shelley. The Bongos, Richard Barone's Hoboken-based, guitar-driven power-pop quartet with Frank Giannini, James Mastro, and Rob Norris, are MTV-era hitmakers who've never stopped turning it up. Tape Hiss has been known to feature the music of composer Arthur Russell and music from their shared experiences. Band members Ernie Brooks (Modern Lovers, Arthur Russell), Steve Shelley (Sonic Youth), guitarist Peter Galub, keyboardist David Nagler, and trombonist/composer Peter Zummo (Lounge Lizards, Arthur Russell) kick off this epic night of rock.







More events to be announced at SummerForTheCity.org.



