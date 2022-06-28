See Lee Roy Reams, Lesley Manville & More Upcoming at 92NY

92NY has announced July events and classes featuring Jonathan Groff, Lee Roy Reams, and more!

***In Person & Online***



FREEFORM'S EVERYTHING'S TRASH ADVANCE SCREENING AND CONVERSATION

with Phoebe Robinson, Jordan Carlos, Nneka Okafor, Toccarra Cash, Moses Storm and Jonathan Groff

Tue, Jul 12, 7 pm, from $20 (NOTE: Online tickets are for the Talk only, which begins at 7:30 pm. They do not include the screening.)



Join the creator, star, and executive producer of Freeform's new series Everything's Trash, Phoebe Robinson (2 Dope Queens) - along with her co-stars and showrunner Jonathan Groff - for a special advance episode screening and panel discussion about their buzzy new show. Based on Robinson's bestselling memoir Everything's Trash, But It's Okay, the series follows a 30-something podcaster (Robinson) through the trials and tribulations her hilariously messy, very broke Brooklyn life. Hear Robinson and company discuss the making of the series - what it was like to adapt Robinson's real life for comedy, the cast's seamless chemistry, stories from behind the scenes, and more. NOTE: First 200 in-person tickets are available for free on a first come, first reserved basis.

***In Person & Online***



FOCUS FEATURES' MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS



Advance Screening and Lesley Manville in Conversation with TheWrap's Benjamin Lindsay

Thu, Jul 14, 7 pm, from $20 (NOTE: Online tickets are for the Talk only, which begins at 8:45 pm. They do not include the screening.)



Join us for a special advance screening of award-winning director Anthony Fabian's Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris - followed by a pre-recorded conversation with its star, Academy Award-nominated actress Lesley Manville, and TheWrap's Benjamin Lindsay. Based on Paul Gallico's beloved novel from 1958, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris tells the story of a hard-working London maid who becomes determined to go to Paris and purchase a couture dress from the House of Dior - and ends up changing Dior in the process. See the film before it hits theaters on July 15 and hear Manville discuss her role, the making of the film, stories from behind the scenes, and more. NOTE: First 280 in-person tickets are available for free on a first come, first reserved basis.

***Online***



Cabaret Conversations with Michael Kirk Lane



Lee Roy Reams



Mon, Jul 25, 7 pm, $20

Lee Roy Reams has been hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's song & dance man nonpareil" for his leading Broadway roles in The Producers (Carbonell, Helen Hayes & Las Vegas Life Awards), 42nd Street (Tony and Drama Desk nominations), Beauty & the Beast, La Cage Aux Folles, Hello, Dolly!, An Evening with Jerry Herman, Applause, Lorelei, Oklahoma! And Sweet Charity. On Broadway, he directed the last revival of Carol Channing's Hello, Dolly! & An Evening with Jerry Herman . His TV, concert & cabaret appearances have taken him around the world and to the White House before four U.S. Presidents (Carter, Reagan, Bush Sr. & Clinton). Most recently, he played to another sold out house at Broadway's Feinstein's / 54 Below & made history as the first American male to star as Dolly in an Equity production of Hello, Dolly! at the Wick Theatre where he also starred in La Cage Aux Folles. He's a board member of the Chita Rivera Awards & received the Friars Club Thespian of the Year Award.

***Online***



BEYOND BROADWAY: MUSICAL THEATER ACROSS AMERICA



Stacy Wolf



Wed, Jul 27, 7 pm, $40

The idea of musical theatre conjures up images of bright lights and big city, but its lifeblood is found in local and amateur productions at schools, community theatres, summer camps, and more. In this course based on her book, Beyond Broadway: The Pleasure and Promise of Musical Theatre Across America , Stacy Wolf considers the widespread presence and persistence of musical theatre in American culture, and examines it as a live, pleasurable, participatory experience of creating, watching, and listening. Why does local musical theatre flourish in America? Why do so many people passionately engage in a century-old artistic practice that requires intense, person-to-person collaboration? Why do audiences flock to see musicals in their hometowns? How do corporations like Disney and Music Theatre International enable musical theatre's energetic movement through American culture? For her research, Wolf traveled from Maine to California, visiting elementary schools, a middle school performance festival, afterschool programs, high schools, summer camps, state park outdoor theatres, community theatres, and dinner theatres, and conducted over 200 interviews with practitioners and spectators, licensors, and Disney creatives. In this course, Wolf shares stories of musical theatre's abundance and longevity as a thriving, joyful activity that touches millions of lives. This class is part of Roundtable by The 92nd Street Y, New York, a new online learning platform.

***Online***



JEWISH MUSICAL SATIRE



David Misch



Thu, Jul 28, 2:30 pm, $55

Is there something distinctly Jewish about musical satire written by Jewish songwriters? No. Case closed, move along now, nothing to see here. Or... Yes. Popular music often reflects traditional Jewish values like social justice Randy Newman's horrifying/gorgeous ("Sail Away"), love of learning (Tom Lehrer racing through the elements of the periodic table to Gilbert & Sullivan), questioning our values ("Pleasant Valley Sunday," where songwriters Gerry Goffin & Carole King - born Klein - ponder their move to the suburbs to a driving Monkees beat), dealing with evil ("No Way To Stop It," Rodgers & Hammerstein's acerbic critique of political accommodation), and even the Holocaust (Rachel Bloom's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's "Remember That We Suffered"). Join stand-up comedian and screenwriter David Misch as he looks at a wide range of songs - from the lighthearted mocking of the Gershwin's' "Blah Blah Blah" to Lieber & Stoller's witty fifties rock to Jerome Robbins and the New York City Ballet's "The Mistake Waltz" - and explores how Jewish musical satire connects with the mournful merriment of klezmer, the paintings of Marc Chagall and the stories of Sholem Aleichem: an awareness of, amusement at, and sympathy for our inevitable human fallibility. This class is part of Roundtable by The 92nd Street Y, New York, a new online learning platform.