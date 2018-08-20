Sebastian Stan and ANGELS IN AMERICA'S Denise Gough To Star In MONDAY

Sebastian Stan and Denise Gough are set to star in MONDAY, according to Deadline.

The film will be roduced by Christos V.Konstantakopoulos, Damian Jones, and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones. Fred Berger will executive produce MONDAY. Production is set for Greece this summer with Argyris Papadimitropoulos directing the script he co-wrote with Rob Hayes.

MONDAY focuses on two self-destructive Americans, living across Athens and the Greek islands who plunge into a tsunami of a romance.

Papadimitropoulos spoke about the film saying, "Many people don't feel like getting involved in intense relationships anymore. And that to me is so sad. Chloe and Mickey's story is a very honest look at one relationship, and in it there are elements everyone will recognize from their own experiences. I simply cannot wait to put the amazingly talented Denise and Sebastian in front of the lens and shoot them in stunning settings, places I know like the back of my hand, and work with a team of producers who have made some of my favorite films."

Stan can be next seen in Annapurna's The Destroyer. He's best known for playing Bucky Barnes in the Marvel cinematic universe.

Gough is a two-time winner of the Laurence Olivier Award for her roles in stage plays People Places And Things, and Angels In America. Gough was also nominated for a Tony for Angels in America.

