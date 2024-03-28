Sean Allan Krill Stars In Musical Rom-Com INTERMEDIUM Screening This April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway's Sean Allan Krill (Jagged Little Pill, Parade) plays a father with song and dance in his heart in SCAD Savannah Film Festival Official Selection Intermedium, which will play a special one-night-only theatrical engagement in select AMC and Regal Theaters on April 9 in advance of a digital release later this spring via Indie Rights.

Directed by Emmy Award Winner Erik Bloomquist (Founders Day, Weekenders) and penned by Taylor Turner, Intermedium follows an obsessive-compulsive teenager as she searches for a way to rid her home of the ghost that haunts it - but their unexpected connection makes it hard to let go.

Krill joins leads Emily Keefe (She Came from the Woods) and Beau Minniear (Minx) return from the 2018 short film of the same name with an ensemble cast boasting Michael Rady (The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants), Amy Hargreaves (13 Reasons Why), Haskiri Velazquez (Saved by the Bell), Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill (Mr. Robot), Jesse Posey (Selena), Sadie Scott (Spoiler Alert), and Tony Award winner Julie Halston (Sex and the City).

Erik Bloomquist and Carson Bloomquist produce for Mainframe alongside Taylor Turner and co-producers Adam Weppler and Chris Woodward. The pic racked up an impressive number of awards on the festival circuit, including Audience Choice at Soho International Film Festival. Intermedium features original songs by New York musical theater composing duo Ben Chavez and Yianni Papadimos, as well as an original score by Timothy Williams (Pearl, The Swearing Jar) and Summer Joy Davis.

"Intermedium is a harmonious marriage of my passions and sensibilities for both theatre and cinema," says Bloomquist. "Heightened and heartfelt, like Ryan Murphy meets La La Land, our film is an exploration of what it is to see and be seen."

"Indie Rights is very excited to release Intermedium after handling Mainframe's debut feature Long Lost," says Linda Nelson, CEO of Indie Rights. "This uniquely fun film is a wonderful blend of coming of age, music, and the supernatural. We are confident it will be well received by both American and international audiences."

Mainframe's other recent projects include the political slasher Founders Day (fresh off a nationwide theatrical release) and 1980s-set coming-of-age horror pic She Came from the Woods (featuring Broadway's Michael Park), both also directed by Bloomquist.