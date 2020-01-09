Science Takes Center Stage in the Con Edison Second Saturday Science! Workshops at the Staten Island Children's Museum

Science will take center stage in the Con Edison Second Saturday Science! Workshops at the Staten Island Children's Museum.

See below for the schedule!

January 9, 2020

Pioneering women, math games and botanical artwork are the themes for the Staten Island Children's Museum's upcoming Con Edison Second Saturday Science! workshops. All sessions are from Noon - 1:00 pm and are free with admission.

January 11

Amelia Earhart Flies Solo On this day 85 years ago, Amelia Earhart became the first person to fly solo from Hawaii to California. Participants will learn about her life and how aviation engineering has changed since her seminal flight. They'll also use maps to illustrate her flights and then create their own unique paper airplanes.

February 8

Madam CJ Walker Inventor and activist Madam CJ Walker was one of America's first self-made millionaires. As a successful entrepreneur, she led her own cosmetics and hair care business. Children will make their own bath bombs and lotions while learning about her legacy as part of the Children's Museum's Black History Month celebrations.

March 14

Pi Day Party! Celebrating all things "3.14" on this mathematical-themed day, the party starts with reading the story Sir Cumference and the Dragon of Pi, making circle and pi-related crafts and finally enjoying pizza pie!

April 11

Cyanotypes: Sun Prints! Just in time for Earth Day later in the month, budding scientists will create botanical prints with leaves, bark and grass using this vintage DIY technique.



These monthly one-hour drop-in activities focus on scientific exploration to engage children's minds and imaginations. The workshops are often aligned with the particular month's programming theme and are interactive, giving participants the chance to experiment, build, and create.

Con Edison, a longtime community partner, generously sponsors Second Saturday Science! as well as many of the Staten Island Children's Museum's STEAM-themed "pop-up" programs. Con Edison also supports "Science Time," held daily in the Museum's exhibits. During this program, children get an interactive lesson on a variety of topics, including climates, animals and their habitats, energy, and architecture.

"This diverse schedule of science programs is sure to engage children no matter what their interests are," said Katia Gordon, Director of Con Edison's Staten Island Regional & Community Affairs. "Sharing the success of women who are risk-takers and leaders, demonstrating that math concepts can be fun, and showing how nature can be considered art - these concepts are the foundation for building a lifetime love of learning, and we are proud to support them through our Second Saturday Science! workshops at the Staten Island Children's Museum."



The Staten Island Children's Museum is located on the grounds of Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10301. For information and Museum hours, call 718-273-2060, email info@sichildrensmuseum.org or visit sichildrensmuseum.org.





