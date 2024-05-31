Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following its successful screenings at the World of Films and the iconic Grauman's Chinese Theatre on the Walk of Fame, "AËRC-02" is set to captivate audiences once again at the Latino Film Market Festival 2024. The screening will take place on June 13, 2024, at the Manhattan Neighborhood Network.

Directed by independent filmmaker AG Orloz, "AËRC-02" has garnered international acclaim with an impressive collection of 13 laurels and three awards, including one from Italy. This sci-fi animation masterpiece promises to immerse viewers in a visually stunning and thought-provoking experience.

What sets "AËRC-02" apart is not only its artistic brilliance but also its profound message. The short film features a poignant quote from the Blessed Carlo Acutis, set to be canonized as a saint. This inclusion adds depth and resonance to the narrative, elevating the film to a spiritual and philosophical realm.

The title, "AËRC-02," not only reflects the essence of the film but also serves as a beacon, guiding audiences to explore the depths of imagination and innovation. Its presence at the Latino Film Market Festival 2024 is sure to further solidify its status as a groundbreaking work of Caribbean cinematic art.

In addition to its numerous accolades, "AËRC-02" has also qualified for consideration at the Oscars in 2024, highlighting its exceptional quality and significance within the film industry.

Don't miss the opportunity to witness the magic of "AËRC-02" at the Latino Film Market Festival 2024. For tickets and more information, please visit www.latinofilmmarket.org.

About "AËRC-02":

"AËRC-02" is a sci-fi animation short film directed by AG Orloz, with animation by Jorge Cáceres, compositions by Daniele Carretta and Rafael Fernández Viedma, logo design by Peter Grossen, and stop-motion scenes by José "Joey" Ayala. It has received 13 international laurels and three awards, including one from Italy. The film features a quote from the Blessed Carlo Acutis and explores themes of imagination, innovation, and spirituality.