Save on the Gift of Theatre on Cyber Monday from Roundabout, WAITRESS, THE BAND'S VISIT

It's the Monday after Thanksgiving, the first time that many Americans are back at work, in front of a computer following the holidays. And, while you might have gone out into the wild and crazy wilderness of Black Friday, today you can lean back and relax and enjoy the deals from the comfort of your home or office.

So, today, a number of shows and theatre companies are offering Cyber Monday deals.

Buy one ticket to see WAITRESS on Broadway, get another one for just $10!

You can get tickets from January 7th through March 3rd.



***Must Purchase a Minimum of 2 tickets***



For Mon Eves, Tues Eves, Wed Mats, Wed Eves, Thurs Eves 01/07/19-02/28/19*

Select Orchestra/Front Mezz: $84.50 (reg. $159) per ticket.

Mid Mezz: $54.50 (reg. $99) per ticket.



For Fri Eves, Sat Mats, Sun Mats, Sun Eves 01/11/19-03/03/19*

Select Orchestra/Front Mezz: $89.50 (reg. $169) per ticket.

Mid Mezz: $54.50 (reg. $99) per ticket.



Prices include a $2 facility fee per ticket purchased. Ticketmaster service fees for each ticket applicable to online orders. ALL SALES FINAL. No refunds or exchanges. Other restrictions may apply. Dates, times, prices and cast subject to change without notice. Offer valid for select performances 01/07/19 thru 03/03/19. Not Valid for any performances 1/19-1/20, 2/14-2/23, 2/26. Additional blackout dates may apply. Offer may be revoked without notice at any time. Minimum 2 ticket purchase. Limit up to 24 tickets per order.

The Band's Visit is offering a holiday sale through December 5 to all performances January 8 - March 10, 2019. Tickets ($49 - $169, including the $2 facility fee) are available at telecharge.com, 212.239.6200, or at the Barrymore Theatre box office (243 West 47th Street). Details are available at TheBandsVisitMusical.com/HolidaySale. The critically acclaimed "best reviewed new musical of the season" (The New York Times), THE BAND'S VISIT is also the 10-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical; only The Producers (12) and Hamilton (11) have won more Tony Awards in Broadway history. The Band's Visit and has also won "Best Musical" awards from the Drama League, New York Drama Critics' Circle, the Outer Critics Circle, the Lucille Lortel and the Obies. Today, the Roundabout Theatre Company will have incredible deals on their entire season of shows, featuring APOLOGIA, TRUE WEST, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, KISS ME, KATE, ALL MY SONS, and TONI STONE.

The deal will only be active on Cyber Monday, and all purchases must be made by 11:59 p.m. ET. So, check out the deals below and get your clicking fingers ready for Monday's incredible sales!

All details at www.roundabouttheatre.org/CyberMonday

Tickets from $49 - save up to $50

For Apologia, regular prices are $99. Discount price is $59 select orchestra and $49 select orchestra and mezzanine. Discount prices are valid for performances through 12/16/18.

Tickets from $39 - save up to $80

For True West, regular prices are $59-$159. Discount prices are $89 select orchestra, $79 select orchestra and mezzanine, $59 select rear mezzanine, and $39 select mezzanine rear. Discount tickets valid for performances through 3/17/19.

Tickets from $49 - save up to $50

For Merrily We Roll Along, regular price is $99-$109. Discount prices are $79 select orchestra and mezzanine and $49 select mezzanine. Discount tickets valid for performances through 4/28/19.

Tickets from $39 - save up to $80

For Kiss Me, Kate, regular prices are $59-$169. Discount prices are $109 select orchestra and front mezzanine, $89 select orchestra rear and mezzanine, $69 select mezzanine, and $39 select mezzanine rear and orchestra accessible. Discount tickets valid for performances through 6/2/19.

Tickets from $39 - save up to $20

For All My Sons, regular prices are $59-$169. Discount prices are $159 select orchestra and front mezzanine, $99 select mezzanine, and $39 select mezzanine rear. Discount tickets valid for performances through 4/21/19.

Tickets from $49 - save up to $40

For Toni Stone, regular prices are $79-$89. Discount prices are $49 select orchestra and mezzanine. Discount tickets valid for performances through 8/11/19.

Additional blackout dates may apply. All prices include a $2 facility fee. Limit of 8 tickets per production per order. No Service fees. Offer subject to availability and is not applicable toward previous purchases. Offer may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. All sales are final-no refunds. All purchases must be made by 11:59pm EST on 11/26/18.

