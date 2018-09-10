Save on Tickets to See THE PROM on Broadway Starting at Just $49

Click Here for More Articles on THE PROM

THEY USED TO BE THE TOAST OF BROADWAY- NOW THEIR CAREERS ARE TOAST.

Four Broadway stars are desperate to be center stage again. So when they hear drama is brewing around a small-town prom-and the press is involved-they know it's time to put a spotlight on the issue...and themselves. The town's parents want to keep the dance on the straight and narrow-but when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny.

From the Tony® Award-winning co-director of The Book of Mormon, and the writers of The Drowsy Chaperone, Elf and Aladdin, and filled with uproarious laughs, huge heart and show-stopping dance numbers, THE PROM is Broadway's next great musical comedy!

Performances October 23-November 8:

Orchestra from $65

Mezzanine from $65

Balcony from $49

Performances November 9-December 20:

Orchestra from $99

Mezzanine from $79

Balcony from $49

Use Code: PQBWW824

*Offer valid for select performances through 12/20/18. Blackout dates may apply. All prices include a $2 facility fee. All sales are final - no refunds or exchanges. Offer subject to availability and prior sale. Normal service charges apply to phone and internet orders. Performance schedule subject to change. Offer may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. There is an 8 ticket limit per order.

Related Articles