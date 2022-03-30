Sarah Jessica Parker Hints That PLAZA SUITE May Be Filmed

Two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy Award winner Sarah Jessica Parker have officially made their return to Broadway in Neil Simon's classic comedy about marriage, Plaza Suite!

In a recent interview with Variety, Parker hinted that those who are unable to see the show on Broadway may have a chance to watch it at home someday.

"There's been interest in filming the production," she said, "And we'll start having those conversations now."

While she was not able to provide any details about a potential timeline for filming, it seems like it is something that is definitely in the works.

"Filming was something we talked about after the Broadway shutdown, and that remains something we're trying to figure out," she said.

Plaza Suite officially opened on Monday, March 28, at the Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) for a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, June 26. The cast also includes Danny Bolero as The Waiter, Drama Desk Award® nominee Molly Ranson as Jean McCormick/Mimsey Hubley, and Eric Wiegand as The Bellhop/Borden Eisler. The cast is completed by Tony Award winner Michael McGrath and Tony Award nominee Erin Dilly, who will standby for Broderick and Parker, respectively; in addition to understudies Cesar J. Rosado, Laurie Veldheer, Bryan Eng, and Olivia Hernandez.

Two world-class actors play three hilarious couples in this uproarious and piercing look at love and marriage from legendary playwright and Pulitzer Prize winner Neil Simon. This new production will mark the first revival of a Neil Simon play following his passing last August at the age of 91. He is remembered as one of the most celebrated, successful and beloved writers in Broadway history having written more than 30 plays and musicals.