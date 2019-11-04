Sarah Bockel Will Perform at the 11th annual Broadway Salutes Ceremony Hosted by Brian Stokes Mitchell

The Broadway League and The Coalition of Broadway Unions and Guilds (COBUG) have announced that Sarah Bockel, who recently starred as Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical will perform "You've Got A Friend" at the 11th annual Broadway Salutes ceremony. Ms. Bockel will be accompanied by Rick Hip-Flores.

The event will take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Sardi's Restaurant (234 West 44th St). Festivities will begin at 3:30 p.m. with arrivals and pinning, and the reception begins at 4:00 p.m.

Hosting this year's ceremony will be Tony Award® winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, most recently seen on Broadway in Shuffle Along, Or The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed. He has previously appeared on Broadway in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown; Man of La Mancha; King Hedley II; Kiss Me, Kate; Ragtime; Kiss of the Spider Woman; Jelly's Last Jam; and more. The program is directed by Marc Bruni. Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, Anne del Castillo, will also be in attendance.

The names of the honorees will scroll on the electronic zipper in Shubert Alley (between Broadway and 8th Avenue and 44th and 45th Streets), during the ceremony beginning at 3:45 PM and will continue until 5 PM.

At this year's ceremony The Actors Fund will be honored for their ongoing support and essential contribution to the theatrical community. Through its various programs, services, and initiatives, The Actors Fund fosters stability and resiliency while providing a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.

At this industry-wide reception, theatre professionals will receive special recognition for having worked 25, 35 and 50+ years on Broadway for their valuable contributions to the business. Broadway Salutes honors actors, agents, attorneys, box office treasurers, casting directors, choreographers, composers, designers, directors, dressers, managers, musicians, orchestrators, producers, publicists, stagehands, stage managers, stylists, theatre owners, ticket sellers, ushers, writers, and many more theatre professionals who have dedicated their careers to the success of Broadway. Broadway Salutes has honored more than 3,000 members of the theatre community since the first ceremony in 2009.

Broadway supports thousands of jobs and generates $575 million in taxes to NYC. During the 2016-2017 season, Broadway as an industry contributed $12.63 billion to the economy of New York City which included both direct and indirect spending.

The Broadway Salutes committee is comprised of: Co-chairs Laura Penn (SDC) and Mark Schweppe (Shubert), and committee members Chris Brockmeyer (Broadway League), Willa Burke (Jujamcyn), Joe Hartnett, (IATSE), Adam Krauthamer (Local 802), Deborah Murad (Dramatists Guild), Lawrence Paone (Local 751), Paige Price (SDC), Aaron Thompson (Equity), and Patricia White (TWU Local 764, IATSE).

Connie Wilkin and Jennifer O'Connor, of Foresight Events, are the production team.

Members of the theatre community who have worked 25, 35 and 50+ years on Broadway should contact their union, the Broadway League, or their Broadway employer in order to take part in the ceremony.

For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/BroadwaySalutes/





