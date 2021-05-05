Sara Bareilles to Join American Repertory Theater for Spring Celebration

Grammy Award winner and Waitress composer Sara Bareilles will join American Repertory Theater at Harvard University for A.R.T.'s biggest event of the year, its virtual Spring Celebration to be held live on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 7:30PM ET.

Friends, fans, and supporters are invited to party with A.R.T. as the theater reflects on the year that's passed and celebrates what's to come with unmissable sneak peeks of new work that will premiere in an upcoming season. The one-hour live program will feature appearances and performances by beloved A.R.T. artists and a tribute to departing Executive Producer Diane Borger.

A.R.T.'s Spring Celebration will be free to all with sponsorship opportunities available. Registration for tickets will open on Tuesday, May 11 at 12PM ET.

Proceeds from the celebration will sustain A.R.T. as it continues to make work while remote, allow it to implement necessary protocols to ensure a safe return later this year, and support hundreds of artists, technicians, and staff.

Free and open access to the Spring Celebration and other virtual events is provided by the generous support of event sponsors.

Learn more at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/SpringCelebration.