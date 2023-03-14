Santino Fontana, Jason Gotay, Katie Thompson & More to Lead SPLIT Industry Reading

Transport Group will present an industry-only presentations of the new musical Split, conceived by Michele Lowe (The Smell of the Kill), with book by Lowe and music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak (The Lonely Few). The musical stars Katie Thompson (Oklahoma!), with Kerstin Anderson (My Fair Lady); Tyrone Davis, Jr. (Waitress); Katrina Rose Diderikson; Santino Fontana (Tootsie); Jason Gotay ("Gossip Girl"); Monica Ramirez; and Jacob Keith Watson (Merrily We Roll Along). The project is directed by Artistic Director Jack Cummings III. Rodney Bush serves as music director; Avery Trunko stage manages.

In Split, a mother and daughter bound by a love of science embark on a road trip to the Grand Canyon in the summer of 1953. Lillian, a former librarian at Los Alamos during WWII, has a secret goal-to set daughter Amy's life on a different course-away from her fiancé and into college-but by the end of their journey, it will be Amy who changes her mother's life forever.

This musical has been developed under Transport Group's Joanna & Steven Sanders New Works Program, which sees projects through from commission to full production. Other artists supported by this program include Carmel Dean, Kirsten Guenther, Michael John LaChiusa, and Harrison David Rivers. Split is part of Transport Group's 20th Century Project, which excavates, through ten productions of new and revived work, our country's growth and change in the last century. One production is dedicated to each decade; Split represents the 1950s. Past projects in this initiative include Queen of the Mist (1900s), I Remember Mama (1910s), and Strange Interlude (1920s).

Transport Group (Jack Cummings III, Artistic Director; Denise Dickens, Executive Director) is an off-Broadway theatre company whose work has been called "storytelling at its purest" by The New York Times, "at once faithful and irreverent." Since the company was founded in 2001 by Jack Cummings III and Robyn Hussa, Transport Group has produced 33 shows: 17 new works and 16 revivals, including three New York premieres and six commissioned works. The company has received a special New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, three Drama Desk Awards including a special one "for its breadth of vision and its presentation of challenging productions," nine Obie Awards, an Outer Critics Circle Award, three Off-Broadway Alliance Awards, and a Dramatists Guild Award. In addition, Transport Group's productions have received 46 Drama Desk Award nominations, eight Drama League Award nominations, four Lucille Lortel Award nominations, six Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, nine American Theatre Wing Design Award nominations, nine Off-Broadway Alliance Award nominations, four Audelco Award nominations, and a Tony Award nomination.

Transport Group's presentations of Split take place Monday, March 20 and Tuesday March 21, 2023.