Sandy Duncan, Andrea McArdle, Krysta Rodriguez & More to Star in LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE at Theatre Aspen

Nora Ephron (When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle, You’ve Got Mail) and Delia Ephron’s (You've Got Mail, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants) Drama Desk Award-winning play Love, Loss and What I Wore, based on the book by Ilene Beckerman, will be presented March 15-17, 2024 at Theatre Aspen's Paepcke Auditorium.

Love, Loss and What I Wore will star Tony, Emmy, and Golden Globe nominee Sandy Duncan, Tony Award nominee Andrea McArdle, Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Krysta Rodriguez, Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk winner Saycon Sengbloh, and two-time Tony Award nominee Sarah Stiles. This production will be directed by Hannah Ryan who directed Gypsy: A Musical Fable at Theatre Aspen in 2022.

Performances of Love, Loss and What I Wore will be held on Friday, March 15 at 6:30 PM; Saturday, March 16 at 6:30 PM and Sunday, March 17 at 4:30 PM at the Paepcke Auditorium. VIP tickets are $125 and general admission tickets are $75, which can be purchased at TheatreAspen.org.

A play of funny, yet heartbreaking monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes and memory covering all the important subjects—mothers, prom dresses, mothers, buying bras, mothers, hating purses and why we only wear black. Love, Loss, and What I Wore uses clothing and accessories and the memories they trigger to tell funny and often poignant stories that all women can relate to.

Join Theatre Aspen in celebrating the women retailers of Aspen, the backbone of our community, for a special performance of Love, Loss, and What I Wore on March 16, 6:30pm. Sponsorship packages includes: 4 VIP tickets to the show, business recognition in lobby and program, special reception and more. Contact Jess Elkins at jelkins@theatreaspen.orgwith questions.

CAST & CREATIVE BIOGRAPHIES

SANDY DUNCAN

Broadway: Chicago (as Roxie Hart), Canterbury Tales (Tony Award nomination), The Boy Friend (Tony Award nomination, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Awards), Peter Pan (Tony nomination), My One and Only (with Tommy Tune & husband Don Correia). N.Y. City Center: No, No, Nanette; The Music Man; Carousel; Life with Father;Finian’s Rainbow. Off-Broadway: The Fourth Wall, The Ceremony of Innocence (Theatre World Award), Your Own Thing. Los Angeles: Vanities (LA Drama Critics nomination). Other select stage: The King and I (Nat’l Tour); Driving Miss Daisy; The Glass Menagerie; A Body of Water (Old Globe Theatre); Steel Magnolias; Free Fall (wrote and starred in at Berkshire Theatre Festival); 5-6-7-8 Dance! (Radio City); I Do! I Do! (with James Naughton); Love Letters (with Peter Fonda), South Pacific (with Michael Nouri). Television: “Funny Face” (Emmy nomination); “Roots” (Emmy nomination); “The Hogan Family”; specials “Sandy in Disneyland” and “Sandy Duncan Special”; made for television movies My Boyfriend’s Back and Miracle on I-880; Pinocchio (with Danny Kaye); “Law & Order;” “The Muppet Show.” Ms. Duncan is also widely known as the commercial spokesperson for Nabisco’s Wheat Thins and the Sylvan Learning Center. Animation: “My Little Pony”, The Fox and the Hound, Rock-a-Doodle­, The Swan Princess, I Am Curious. Concerts: Together (with Don Correia & Guy Stroman) with major symphony orchestras across the country. Ms. Duncan continues her commitments to AIDS and children’s issues. The Correia’s have two sons they are crazy about, Jeffrey and Michael.

ANDREA McARDLE

rocketed to stardom as Broadway’s original ‘Annie,’ for which she was the youngest performer ever nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, winning both the Theatre World and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her performance. On Broadway she originated the roles of Ashley in Starlight Express and Margy in State Fair and was seen as Belle in Beauty and the Beast and as Fantine in Les Misérables. On tour she starred in Jerry's Girls, The Wizard of Oz and Peter Pan. Off-Broadway, Andrea has appeared in the satirical NEWSical; she has played the title role in regional productions of Mame and Hello, Dolly!. Andrea has performed in concerts halls from Carnegie Hall to the best showrooms in Las Vegas to the MET Opera House as well as The White House. On PBS she has appeared in Andrea McArdle on Broadway and My Favorite Broadway: The Leading Ladies.

KRYSTA RODRIGUEZ

starred as ‘Cinderella’ in the Broadway revival of Into the Woods and opposite Jeremy Pope and Paul Bettany in The Collaboration for MTC. Other Broadway: Spring Awakening (OBC and Deaf West Revival Company), First Date, The Addams Family, In the Heights, A Chorus Line (Revival), Good Vibrations. Other Theater: ‘Megara’ in the world premiere of Disney’s Hercules (Public Works) Theresa Rebeck’s Seared (MCC; OCC honor), West Side Story (‘Anita’; Kennedy Center), A Chorus Line (‘Diana’; Hollywood Bowl), and What We’re Up Against. On television Rodriguez starred in Netflix’s “Halston” as ‘Liza Minnelli’ and is known for her work in “Smash,” “Daybreak,” “Trial & Error,” “Quantico,” “Younger,” “Chasing Life,” “The Mysteries of Laura,” “Married,” and “Gossip Girl.”

SAYCON SENGBLOH

is an award-winning actress with a gift for dramatic storytelling and a soaring vocal prowess. The Atlanta native is known for her incredible breadth and versatility, both as an actress and a singer, and has had an exciting year with tent-pole projects on the big and small screens.

Sengbloh most recently starred in the ABC reboot of the classic 1980’s family comedy “The Wonder Years” from executive producers Saladin Patterson and Lee Daniels. Saycon played Lillian Williams, the sharp and confident mother to the young protagonist Dean, narrated by Don Cheadle. She was also seen as Erma Franklin, sister to Aretha Franklin, in the biopic Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson (MGM/United Artists).

Sengbloh brought drama to primetime TV as Leah Davis in Craig Wright's “Delilah” on the OWN network, executive produced by Oprah Winfrey. She was also seen as Jules, a tough, no-nonsense homicide detective in the CW series “In the Dark,” and recurred as FBI Director Angela Webster opposite Kerry Washington in ABC/Shonda Rhimes' drama “Scandal.”

Having started her career on the stage, Sengbloh has since appeared in nearly a dozen Broadway productions. She starred opposite Lupita Nyong’o in award-winning playwright Danai Guirira's Eclipsed (both on and off-Broadway), earning Sengbloh a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play, an Obie Award, and a Tony Award nomination for her performance.

Additional Broadway credits include the Kenny Leon-directed Tupac musical Holler If Ya Hear Me, the Tony Award-nominated Motown the Musical, and the hugely popular Afro-beat musical Fela as lover of the one and only Fela Kuti. The show traveled to Kuti's birthplace, Nigeria, and became a cultural phenomenon influencing fashion, pop, and hip-hop music. Sengbloh also sings lead vocals on the Grammy-nominated soundtracks for Motown the Musical, Fela!, and the Broadway revival of Hair. She holds the distinction of being the first black woman to perform in the role of Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway.

Sengbloh’s off-Broadway performances include Atlantic Theatre Company’s “The Secret Life of Bees” (Drama Desk nomination), Signature Theatre's revival of Suzan-Lori Parks' In The Blood, and Katori Hall's Hurt Village. On the West Coast, she starred alongside Wayne Brady in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along under the direction of Tony Award nominee Michael Arden. She toured the US and Japan as the seductive Mimi Marquez in Rent.

Sengbloh continues to use her platform and talents to help raise awareness for causes and organizations that support the growth of Liberia. She sits on the board of LEAD Monrovia Football Academy, the first school in Liberia to combine formal education with professional soccer development.

SARAH STILES

On television, Sarah can be seen starring as ‘Beth’ in Netflix’s “The Crew” alongside Kevin James, recurring as ‘Bonnie Barella’ on Showtime’s hit series “Billions” and starring in EPIX’s critically acclaimed series “Get Shorty.” Additional television and film credits include Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Steven Soderbergh's Unsane, Billy Crystal's Here Today, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “I’m Dying Up Here,” “Blacklist,” “Dietland,” as well as ‘Spinel’ in the animated “Steven Universe” movie and series for Cartoon Network and Lacey in “Sunny Day” for Nickelodeon. Sarah lends her voice on the recording of Pasek and Paul’s James and the Giant Peach.



On stage, Sarah starred in the Broadway production of Tootsie as ‘Sandy Lester.’ She earned Tony, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical for this role. She has also starred in various Broadway productions including her Tony-nominated performance as ‘Jessica’ in Hand to God, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, ‘Kate’/’Lucy’ in Avenue Q, and The 25th Annual Putnum County Spelling Bee. She penned her solo show Squirrel Heart which she performed to sold out audiences at Joe’s Pub at the Public in NYC in 2016, 2018 and was streamed in 2020. She has produced, written and starred in her first short Green Eggs for Pam that is currently in post-production and her debut EP You Can Ukulele with Me was released by Broadway Records.

HANNAH RYAN

(Director). Broadway Resident Director of Hamilton. Founding collaborator of Nettelworks. Australian Staging Director: An American in Paris. Director: Gypsy (Theatre Aspen); Confidence and the Speech (Theatre Row); Roe (Post Theatre Co.); All Dressed Up (Redhouse); Riot Song (Joe's Pub); Every Path (La Jolla Playhouse & MOXIE Theatre); Sally: A Solo Play (Theatre Aspen & Alabama Shakespeare Festival); Still Life (Keller Gallery); The Guys (Davenport Theatre); Ascended (Zoetic Stage); The Big Announcement (Drama League’s Rough Draft Series); Let’s Misbehave (Mr. Finn’s Cabaret); Cendrillon and Gianni Schicchi (Point Loma Opera); Twelfth Night, Midsummer, The Forced Marriage, et al (Point Loma Playhouse); Broadway Resident Director of An American in Paris; Associate Director The Curious Incident on Broadway; The Circus in Winter (Goodspeed); The Golem of Havana (Barrington Stage Company & Miami New Drama). Member of SDC, Drama League Director’s Project Fellow & Resident, SDC Foundation Denham Fellow. Adjunct professor at NYU. Hannahmryan.com