Sam Primack, Kyle Scatliffe & More To Lead BOHEMIAN PROGENY Industry Readings

BOHEMIAN PROGENY, a new musical with book, music & lyrics by Julian Rosenblum and additional story development by Sabrina Karlin, will present industry readings on February 22nd at 3 PM and February 23rd at 11 AM at Ripley Grier Studios, 520 8th Avenue. The readings will be directed by Amy Griffin (How The Grinch Stole Christmas!) and will feature musical direction and arrangements by Joshua Rosenblum (Into The Woods, Miss Saigon).

The cast of Bohemian Progeny features Sam Primack (Dear Evan Hansen), Kyle Scatliffe (Hamilton, The Color Purple), Danielle Wade (Mean Girls), Ellis Gage (White Rose), Kelly Lester (Cabaret), Joanne Lessner (Milk and Honey), David Rowen (Bob Marley's Three Little Birds) and Missy Dowse (Gypsy).

Jason is living every theater kid’s dream. The son of New York musical theater writers Suzanne and Charlotte, he’s surrounded by talent, passion, and one too many Sondheim references. There’s just one problem: his dream is to be a software engineer. Join Jason and friends on a quarter-life crisis spanning 2 coasts, 13 songs, countless musical theater references, and too many Patagonia backpacks. This show is for anyone who’s ever had a complicated relationship with their job, their parents, or the tireless pursuit of purpose.

“There are so many stories out there about moving to New York and trying to make it in the arts, but I’m sort of the opposite of that,” said writer Julian Rosenblum. “I was born in New York to showbiz parents whom I rebelled against by becoming a software engineer. I wanted to put my own spin on a classic coming-of-age story, while also poking fun at both the New York theater world and the San Francisco tech world.”

Bohemian Progeny is Executive Produced by Jen Sandler. Carolyn Reich is the Stage Manager.



JULIAN ROSENBLUM

(Book, Music & Lyrics) is a comedy writer and composer who was born in, lives in, and refuses to leave New York City. His written work has been published in McSweeney’s and the Yale Record and his original songs have been performed at 54 Below and Urban Stages. His original screenplay has placed in multiple contests from ScreenCraft and Industrial Scripts. He is also the creator of Carol and Ethel’s Podcast, where he and his sister star as the internet's favorite Jewish grandmothers. Outside of writing, Julian works full-time as a software engineer.

AMY GRIFFIN

(Director) Directing credits include: Something Rotten (w/Jen Cody and Max Crumm) at Sharon Playhouse (Outstanding Production, Berkshire Theatre Critics’ Award); Aida, Tuck Everlasting, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, and the award-winning production of Fun Home at White Plains PAC; Misery (Forestburgh Playhouse); Love Letters (East Lynne Theatre Company); Blue’s Clues Live (Nickelodeon); Lonely Hearts Club (Triad, NYC); Oregon, Closet Space, Occupied (Music Theatre of Connecticut); The 39 Steps, Shout!, The Taffetas (Depot Theatre); Fancy Nancy (Vital Theater Company). Acting credits include: How The Grinch Stole Christmas! (Broadway); Off-Broadway: The English Bride, Mr. President, Infertility, Forbidden Broadway, Newsical, Once Upon A Mattress (w/Jackie Hoffman); and in the First National Tours of Seussical The Musical and Grinch. www.Amy-Griffin.com

JOSHUA ROSENBLUM

(Music Director) has conducted fourteen Broadway and off-Broadway shows, with a specialty in flying vehicles (Miss Saigon, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, How the Grinch Stole Christmas). He is also the composer/lyricist of the off-Broadway musicals Einstein’s Dreams (four Drama Desk nominations, including Outstanding Music and Outstanding Lyrics), Fermat’s Last Tango, and BUSH IS BAD (described as “a sensation” by Variety). A faculty member at both Yale (composition) and NYU (conducting), he holds a B.A. in music, summa cum laude, and an M.M. in piano from Yale. A longtime contributing writer for Opera News, Joshua is the author of the forthcoming book Closer Than Ever: The Unique Six-Decade Songwriting Partnership of Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire, which will be published by Oxford University Press in May 2024.

JEN SANDLER

(Executive Producer) is general manager, creative and commercial producer based in New York City. Recent select credits include Make Me Gorgeous at Playhouse 46, Joe Iconis’ Broadway Bounty Hunter, Tyler Tafolla’s coming-of-age song-cycle Seasons, and Rona Sidiqui’s autobiographical Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan. She also serves as an Original Programming Producer at 54 Below. From 2019-2022, Jen served as Associate Artistic Director of New York Theatre Barn, spearheading its various artistic programs including serving as the co-executive producer of the New Works Series, the company’s signature program. Previously, Sandler has worked with prominent off-Broadway theatre companies such as Playwrights Horizons, Primary Stages and MCC Theater.

