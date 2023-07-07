SWEENEY TODD-Inspired Series Now Streaming on Prime Video With New Cyndi Lauper Song

The Horror of Dolores Roach, a contemporary Sweeney Todd-inspired urban legend, is now streaming on Prime Video.

Originally created by Aaron Mark as a one-woman play, Empanada Loca, Mark created, wrote, and directed the original podcast and penned the pilot script. The series was also executive produced by Daphne Rubin-Vega.

Cyndi Lauper's new song for the series "Oh, Dolores" is now available on all digital platforms. Co-written by Cyndi Lauper and Ben Hopkins, and produced and performed by Lauper, the song release coincides with the series premiere, in which Lauper plays the character Ruthie.

In the series, Dolores Roach (Justina Machado) is released from prison after 16 years and returns to a gentrified Washington Heights. She reunites with an old stoner friend, Luis (Alejandro Hernandez), who lets her live and work as a masseuse in the basement under his empanada shop.

“Magic Hands” Dolores is driven to shocking extremes to survive, adding suspicious ingredients into empanadas following an accidental murder.

The plot is similar to the iconic musical Sweeney Todd, which features a "demon barber" who turns his victims into meat pies alongside his accomplice, Mrs. Lovett. A revival of the musical is now running at the Lunt Fontanne Theatre.

The new series comes from Aaron Mark, who also serves as co-showrunner and executive producer with Dara Resnik, alongside executive producers Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold and Chris Dickie for Blumhouse Television; Dawn Ostroff, Mimi O'Donnell and Justin McGoldrick for Spotify; Gloria Calderón Kellett for GloNation Studios; and Roxann Dawson, who also directed the pilot.

The Horror of Dolores Roach series stars include Justina Machado, Alejandro Hernandez, Kita Updike, and K. Todd Freeman.

