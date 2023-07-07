SWEENEY TODD-Inspired Series Now Streaming on Prime Video With New Cyndi Lauper Song

The series was executive produced by Daphne Rubin-Vega.

By: Jul. 07, 2023

POPULAR

4 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 4 Broadway Shows Close Today
What's the Longest and Shortest Broadway Musical? Photo 2 What's the Longest and Shortest Broadway Musical?
Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway First Look Photo 3 Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway First Look
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23 Photo 4 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23

SWEENEY TODD-Inspired Series Now Streaming on Prime Video With New Cyndi Lauper Song

The Horror of Dolores Roach, a contemporary Sweeney Todd-inspired urban legend, is now streaming on Prime Video.

Originally created by Aaron Mark as a one-woman play, Empanada Loca, Mark created, wrote, and directed the original podcast and penned the pilot script. The series was also executive produced by Daphne Rubin-Vega.

Cyndi Lauper's new song for the series "Oh, Dolores" is now available on all digital platforms. Co-written by Cyndi Lauper and Ben Hopkins, and produced and performed by Lauper, the song release coincides with the series premiere, in which Lauper plays the character Ruthie.

In the series, Dolores Roach (Justina Machado) is released from prison after 16 years and returns to a gentrified Washington Heights. She reunites with an old stoner friend, Luis (Alejandro Hernandez), who lets her live and work as a masseuse in the basement under his empanada shop.

“Magic Hands” Dolores is driven to shocking extremes to survive, adding suspicious ingredients into empanadas following an accidental murder.

The plot is similar to the iconic musical Sweeney Todd, which features a "demon barber" who turns his victims into meat pies alongside his accomplice, Mrs. Lovett. A revival of the musical is now running at the Lunt Fontanne Theatre.

The new series comes from Aaron Mark, who also serves as co-showrunner and executive producer with Dara Resnik, alongside executive producers Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold and Chris Dickie for Blumhouse Television; Dawn Ostroff, Mimi O'Donnell and Justin McGoldrick for Spotify; Gloria Calderón Kellett for GloNation Studios; and Roxann Dawson, who also directed the pilot.  

The Horror of Dolores Roach series stars include Justina Machado, Alejandro Hernandez, Kita Updike, and K. Todd Freeman.

Watch the trailer for the series here:

Listen to Lauper's new song here:





RELATED STORIES

1
Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform Not While Im Around Photo
Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around'

A new song has been released from the forthcoming cast album for the acclaimed Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Listen as Gatan Matarazzo and the cast perform 'Not While I'm Around'!

2
Video: Watch Alex Lacamoire Break Down SWEENEY TODD Orchestrations During Sitzprobe Photo
Video: Watch Alex Lacamoire Break Down SWEENEY TODD Orchestrations During Sitzprobe

Watch Sweeney Todd music supervisor Alex Lacamoire break down the 'Kiss Me' orchestrations! The video was posted by cast member Jonathan Christopher in honor of Lacamoire's final performance as the show's conductor.

3
Listen: Epiphany From the Upcoming Cast Recording of SWEENEY TODD Photo
Listen: 'Epiphany' From the Upcoming Cast Recording of SWEENEY TODD

A new song has been released from the forthcoming cast album for the acclaimed Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. The album will be available later this year. After releasing the show's opening number, 'The Ballad of Sweeney Todd', as well as 'My Friends', the show has now released 'Epiphany'.

4
Daniel Yearwood to Succeed Jordan Fisher in SWEENEY TODD Photo
Daniel Yearwood to Succeed Jordan Fisher in SWEENEY TODD

Daniel Yearwood will be taking over the role of Anthony in Sweeney Todd on Broadway on June 21st. Learn how to purchase tickets to Sweeney Todd!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Gladys Knight to Perform at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDSGladys Knight to Perform at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS
Hilario Durán and His Latin Jazz Big Band Presents 'Cry Me A River'Hilario Durán and His Latin Jazz Big Band Presents 'Cry Me A River'
K-Pop Group NCT DOJAEJUNG To Perform at Fandom Party in San DiegoK-Pop Group NCT DOJAEJUNG To Perform at Fandom Party in San Diego
Video: Saint Agnes Share 'This Is Not The End' Live VideoVideo: Saint Agnes Share 'This Is Not The End' Live Video

Videos

Video: See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video Video: See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Watch Santino Fontana and More in Transport Group's NINE Concert Video
Watch Santino Fontana and More in Transport Group's NINE Concert
Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around' Video
Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
FUNNY GIRL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You