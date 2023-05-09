STRANGER SINGS!, THE PARODY MUSICAL to Present One-Night-Only Streaming Event This Month

After completing its 200+ performance Off-Broadway run this weekend, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical will offer audiences another opportunity to visit The Upside Down with a one-night-only streaming event on May 27. At 7PM EST and 10PM EST, fans can stream Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical on Stellar Live! Virtual tickets start at $19.99, with VIP packages including exclusive merch and behind the scenes meet and greets with the cast and creatives. To purchase tickets and further information, visit StrangerSings.StellarTickets.com/events/stranger-sings-the-parody-musical.

With book, music and lyrics by Drama Desk Award nominee Jonathan Hogue, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical brings everyone's favorite series to hilariously-twisted life on stage. Previously captured at Playhouse 46 before a live audience, the streaming presentations feature the original Off-Broadway cast of the Drama Desk Award nominated musical: Jamir Brown as Lucas, Shawn Smith as Hopper, Jeremiah Garcia as Dustin, Caroline Huerta as Joyce/Will, Jeffrey Laughrun as Mike, Garrett Paladin as Steve/Jonathan, Harley Seger as Eleven / Nancy, and SLee as Barb. The live capture of Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is Executive Produced by Sue Gilad, Larry Rogowsky, Jonathan Hogue, Nick Flatto, and Jason Turchin, along with video producers John Andrews, Dave Marken, and Parrish Smith. The original production was produced by Sue Gilad, Larry Rogowsky, Nick Flatto, and Jonathan Hogue. Co-Producers include Catherine Schreiber, Bard Theatricals, Miranda Farag, Inbal & Ron Gonen, Xin Wen, and Jason Turchin / Jim Kierstead. Joseph Longthorne is an Associate Producer.

"For the last year of our run off-Broadway, we've had audiences from all over the world clamoring for a pro-shot so they can experience this hilarious new musical from the comfort of their homes," say Stranger Sings! creator Jonathan Hogue and director Nick Flatto. "Now, we are thrilled to present this beautiful 4k seven-camera pro-shot that captures the kinetic hilarity of our immersive in-the-round production at Playhouse 46. Featuring our original off-Broadway cast, we can't wait to offer fans of the Netflix series a new 'upside down' take on their favorite characters, and offer some exclusive behind the scenes access for VIP ticket buyers."

ï»¿Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is a wild and irreverent send-up of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things" and all its campy '80s glory. Take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana, 1983: when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures. Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and maybe, just maybe... justice for everyone's favorite missing ginger, Barb Holland.

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical features direction by Nick Flatto, choreography by Ashley Marinelli, musical supervision, arrangements & orchestrations by Michael Kaish, a scenic design by Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominee Walt Spangler, costume design by Matthew Solomon, lighting design by Drama Desk nominee Jamie Roderick, sound design by GermÃ¡n MartÃ­nez & Cosette Pin, puppet design by Matt Anderson, and props by Brendan McCann. Casting is by Zachary Spiegel, CSA; general management by Visceral Entertainment.

Following its world premiere at Feinstein's/54 Below in 2018, Stranger Sings!, The Parody Musical launched its Off-Broadway run at The Players Theatre in Summer 2021, winning seven 2021 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards including 'Best New Musical,' and earning three 2023 Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Book, Outstanding Lyrics, and Outstanding Scenic Design of a Musical. In addition to the Off-Broadway production. Stranger Sings!, The Parody Musical recently launched all-new productions in London, within a maze of disused railway arches underneath Waterloo Station; and Australia, bringing The Upside Down to Down Under.

The Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording of Stranger Sings!, The Parody Musical, is now available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, and all major platforms.