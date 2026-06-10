STATUESQUE to Make World Premiere in NYC with IMCRA Fundraising Run

International Medical Crisis Response Alliance (IMCRA) will present the world premiere of Statuesque, a new medical sci-fi play by Tom Hedberg, at Teatro Circulo from June 23-28.

Directed by Casey Speer, Statuesque explores the fragility of human life, the erosion of human connection in the face of technological dominance, and society's acceptance of that reality. The approximately 100-minute production incorporates video projections depicting multiple alternate realities and examines themes including illness, family expectations, longevity, and inter-species ethics.

"Our team wanted to dive deep into Dr. Hedberg's alternately funny and nightmarish vision because it speaks directly to our current narcotization toward the evils now sweeping our world," said IMCRA Artistic Director Mizuki Kisaragi. "The emotional honesty of the players is extraordinary. Our 2026 reality may seem utterly incomprehensible to an advanced civilization, and we need to be able to poke our heads out of that shell of familiarity to see this," added director Casey Speer.

The cast features Xsyanni Jackson as Amanda Timken, Rengu Zhang as Susie Yanagi, and Iza Junkiera as Alyssa Cartwright.

The creative team includes Lighting and Sound Designer Jared Wofse and Stage Managers Yinuo Chi and David Bligh.

About IMCRA

Founded in 2011, the International Medical Crisis Response Alliance (IMCRA) was involved in the global response to the Japanese earthquake, tsunami, and radiation spill that same year. The organization became a consultative agency of the United Nations in 2021 and works to improve healthcare outcomes worldwide through medical education and multilingual healthcare resources.

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