STARS IN THE HOUSE to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Javier Muñoz, Krysta Rodriquez, Matthew López & More

Hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that they will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with two nights of special "Stars in the House" programming, on Monday, October 11th and Tuesday, October 12th to benefit The Actors Fund.

On Monday evening Latinx artists, Javier Muñoz, Priscilla Lopez, Robin De Jesús and Matthew López will come together to discuss the challenges that they have each faced during their careers, casting experiences and moments in rehearsal rooms and why positive representation is important.

On Tuesday night, cast members from "In The Heights," including Krysta Rodriquez, Javier Muñoz, Michael Balderrama, Marcy Harriell, Rickey Tripp, Asmeret Ghebremichael will join Seth and James for a fun-filled "Game Night."

The episodes will livestream at 8pm EST on Monday, October 11th and Tuesday, October 12th on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com, and fans will be able to ask questions live, and make donations.

As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Mondays and Tuesdays at 8PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com. For more information and to see upcoming guests, please visit starsinthehouse.com and follow @StarsInTheHouse, Seth (@SethRudetsky) and James (@JamesWesleyNYC) on Twitter and Instagram.