STARS IN THE HOUSE Throwback Thursday to Feature Child Stars From THE LOVE BOAT, THE FACTS OF LIFE and More

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that they'll bring Throwback Thursday to another level on "Stars In The House" with a conversation featuring Mackenzie Phillips (Julie Cooper on "One Day At A Time"), Glenn Scarpelli (Alex Handris on "One Day At A Time"), Mindy Cohn (Natalie Green on "The Facts of Life"), and Jill Whelan (Vicki Stubing on "The Love Boat"), airing Thursday, April 30th at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and on starsinthehouse.com. These stars will walk down memory lane with Seth and James, sharing their childhood memories and behind-the-scenes anecdotes from their cherished hit shows. Fans will have their own role to play throughout the evening; as they watch, they can ask questions, interact with the stars in real time, and make donations to The Actors Fund.

"Seth and I grew up obsessed with these child stars and their iconic TV classics--One Day at a Time, The Facts of Life, and The Love Boat!" said James Wesley. "We know so many other people watched these shows when they were first on...and there is a whole new generation who watches them now! 'Comfort TV' brings such happiness and that's a feeling we need now more than ever."

Mackenzie, Glenn, Mindy, and Jill join a long line of legendary guests that have stopped by "Stars In The House" to sing, share stories, and raise funds to help entertainment professionals in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; among them Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Jeremy Jordan, Judith Light, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Patrick Wilson, Annette Bening, and many more. Seth and James have also reunited a who's who of TV and stage favorites, including the casts of "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Glee," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "Difficult People," and "Taxi," "Spring Awakening," and "Les Misérables." As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes daily at 2 PM and 8 PM on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.





