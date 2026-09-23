STANDING DOWN STRAIGHT Workshops With Billy Siegenfeld Are Coming to Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio
Standing Down Straight (not standing up straight) is an anatomically fact-based, injury-preventive approach to body-mind health.
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre will host Standing Down Straight workshops with Billy Siegenfeld, scheduled for Sunday, October 4 at 2PM and Monday, October 5 at 7PM at Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased now.
In Part 1 of this workshop, explore the joys of moving and feeling like a kid again by STANDING DOWN STRAIGHT (SDS). Created and developed by Billy Siegenfeld, Standing Down Straight (not standing up straight) is an anatomically fact-based, injury-preventive approach to body-mind health. SDS guides us to use the relaxing force of GRAVITY rather than the straining force of MUSCLE to move and vocalize with less effort and more energy, whether on a stage or in everyday life.
In Part 2 of this workshop, think: science meets art. By fusing nature-made relaxation with human-made imagination, we use SDS to partner up with pals and use eyes, hands, and rhythm-singing voices to dance together to that great, infectiously joy-making music called swing. Think Ella. Think Sinatra. Think yourself, bouncing around and not giving a hoot about what you look like - only about what the kid in you feels like!
Billy Siegenfeld is a rhythm-charged actor-dancer-singer; the founder of the theatre company Jump Rhythm; a professor of vocalized theatre-movement at Northwestern University; and a writer of essays and a book-in-manuscript titled How to Make Gravity Our New Best Friend. He created Standing Down Straight, an anatomically fact-based, relaxation-powered, joyously rhythmic approach to performing arts training and body-mind health. He wrote the currently touring two-character play Enough Is Enough that he performs with artistic partner Jordan Batta about both a rehearsal for a variety show and how awful and wonderful life is. He is also the director of the currently touring, multiple-award-winning play, In Some Dark Valley, written and performed by Robert Bailey.
The Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates dynamic dance theatre that activates emotional expression. Through an interplay of athletic and articulate motion, they present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul.
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