Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre to Launch Fall Youth Classes in NYC

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has announced its schedule of fall classes and workshops for children, beginning on September 19 at Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio, 412 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY, 10013.

Visit here for more information and to register.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio

Fall Youth Classes

Ballet/Jazz Ages 3-5

Saturdays | 10-10:45 a.m.

September 19, 2026-January 30, 2027

Instructor: Erke Roosen Castelluzzo

Price: $680, 17 Sessions

Twirl, leap, and groove! Ballet/Jazz introduces young dancers to the beauty of ballet and the upbeat style of jazz. We'll learn ballet basics like pliés and tendus, then switch it up with lively jazz steps and combinations. Dancers build strength, flexibility, and confidence while moving to music they love. The session concludes with a final ticketed culminating performance in our studio black box theater, complete with lights and costumes.

﻿Ballet/Jazz Ages 5-7

Wednesdays | 3:30-4:30 p.m.

September 23, 2026-January 30, 2026

Instructor: Katie Rolph

Price: $680, 17 Sessions

Twirl, leap, and groove! Ballet/Jazz introduces young dancers to the beauty of ballet and the upbeat style of jazz. We'll learn ballet basics like pliés and tendus, then switch it up with lively jazz steps and combinations. Dancers build strength, flexibility, and confidence while moving to music they love. The session concludes with a final ticketed culminating performance in our studio black box theater, complete with lights and costumes.

Youth Parties

Celebrate your child's special day with a dance-themed party at Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio!

Party packages include: 30-90 min dance class, use of the space, and dance props. Add-ons: cake, snacks, balloons, additional chaperones. Pre-Ballet, Hip Hop, Jazz, Modern, Latin, Creative Movement, & MORE!

We customize the party around any theme to make the day memorable!

Private Instructions

Private Lessons (1 dancer)

30-minute: $80

45-minute: $105

60-minute: $130

90-minute: $180

120-minute: $245

Semi-Private Lessons (2-4 dancers)

45-minute: $180

60-minute: $205

90-minute: $255

120-minute: $320

Group Private Lessons (5-10 dancers)

30-minute: $225

60-minute: $450

90-minute: $550

The Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio provides personalized private lessons for youth dancers of all experience levels. Students work one-on-one with professional company artists and teaching artists to build technique, confidence, and artistry in the style of their choice—including ballet, modern, contemporary, jazz, creative movement, and more.

The Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates dynamic dance theatre that activates emotional expression. Through an interplay of athletic and articulate motion, they present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre/Notes in Motion programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. The company is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

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