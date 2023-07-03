STAGE IT AND STREAM IT: PLAYS FOR VIRTUAL THEATER Published By Applause Theater And Cinema Books/Rowman & Littlefield

Stage It and Stream It: Plays for Virtual Theater, edited by John Patrick Bray, has been published by Applause Theater and Cinema Books/Rowman & Littlefield.

Playwrights have always demonstrated an incredible adaptability, able to nimbly adjust to new circumstances and media. This was never in greater evidence than during the coronavirus pandemic, when-with venues shuttered and stages darkened-writers and performers across the world scrambled to sustain the art of theater via remote video. Even today, it is clear that the experiences of 2020-21 have dramatically altered the landscape of theatermaking, as artists continually refine and deploy the lessons learned during a period of seat-of-the-pants experimentation.

This groundbreaking anthology brings together new works from both emerging and established playwrights to explore the rich opportunities afforded by streaming theater. They reveal a range of styles and approaches to storytelling; encompass both traditional and experimental plays, from solo pieces to large-cast dramas; and take place within single settings, multiple settings, or even in a utopian "nowhere." Throughout, these selections all help to bring playwriting fully into our new era, embodying the sense of magic that comes from simple moments of human connection, even when we cannot be together. Playwrights include Audrey Cefaly, Joyce Miller, J. Merrill Motz, Arlene Hutton, Greg Lam, Vince Gatton, Lindsay Adams, Sharece M. Sellem, Mrinalini Kamath, Brendan Powers and Rachel Burttram, Dana Hall, Aly Kantor, Kitt Lavoie, Jenny Lyn Bader, Ivam Cabral and Rodolfo García Vázquez, Michael Hagins, Trey Tatum and Jordan Trovillion, Colette Mazunik, Tory Parker; and Eric Eidson and Lauren Lynch-Eidson.

is a playwright, screenwriter, and teacher at the University of Georgia. He has been a semifinalist for both The O'Neill National Playwrights Conference and Princess Grace Foundation Playwriting Award and is a past winner of the Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights. His plays have been presented all over the world-and online! Bray has a doctorate in Theatre from Louisiana State University and an MFA in Playwriting from The Actors Studio Drama School at The New School.