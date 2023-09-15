SONGS OF REFUGE Concert with Trio Fadolin To Be Hosted by the Hudson Festival Orchestra, October 7

Medical relief for Ukraine organizes food sales to support rehabilitation efforts.

Sep. 15, 2023

SONGS OF REFUGE Concert with Trio Fadolin To Be Hosted by the Hudson Festival Orchestra, October 7

One week after the war in Ukraine began, a group of cooks came together in St. Michael's Ukrainian Church kitchen and began making homemade dumplings. 

“We were all volunteers,” says Iryna Johnson, a Catskill resident who was born and raised in Ukraine. 

“Everyone was terrified, but we knew we could raise money, so that's what we did.  For our first sale, it was totally spur of the moment.  In the first month we raised more than $8,000.00.  And, at that point, we didn't really have a plan.  We just transferred the proceeds to the National Bank of Ukraine.”

Now, over a year and a half later, the women are still cooking with a number of like-minded Americans joining them.  They've even received official non-profit status as Medical Relief for Ukraine.  To date, they have raised funds to buy ambulances, medical drones, supplies, generators - even prosthetic legs. 

Their non-profit is focusing on the rehabilitation of military and civilians with spinal cord and brain injuries.  “We are part of several groups helping NEXT STEP UKRAINE,” she explained.  “Together we are funding a rehabilitation center in Irpin, Kyiv region and preparing to open a new one in Lviv.” 

The co-founder of Medical Relief for Ukraine continues to organize food sales throughout the region.  On Saturday, October 7th, the Hudson Festival Orchestra will be presenting Trio Fadolin, a string group with Eastern European roots, who will be playing Songs of Refuge in honor of all refugees worldwide – across history and in the present day.  Also included will be vocalist Inna Barmash singing Yiddish and Romanian songs. 

The concert takes place at the First Presbyterian Church in Hudson beginning at 3:00PM.  Tickets may be purchased at https://www.hudsonfestivalorchestra.org/new-events   Sales of Ukrainian foods, available outside the church beginning at 2:30, will benefit Medical Relief for Ukraine.  

Since February 2022, this group of dedicated cooks – several Ukrainian born, have dedicated themselves to keeping the community aware of the progress being made in Ukraine.  Johnson says, “We use selling food as a reason to talk with people.  We don't want anyone to forget.  Sure, the sales raise needed funds, but the informational work is very important as well. We are looking forward to when the Ukrainian people win and we'll do everything we can to help this happen soon.”

And, lest we forget, many of these women have families in 'the homeland.'  Says Johnson, “My daughter texts me every day when she comes home to let me know she's safe.”  And adds, “Ukrainian people love their country.  They want to win, rebuild what is damaged and live in peace and prosperity.  It's our mission to help them.”

For tickets to Songs of Refuge on October 7th, go to www.hudsonfestivalorchestra.org/new-events.  To learn more about Medical Relief for Ukraine and their partners, go to mr4ukraine.org.



