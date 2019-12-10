SLAVE PLAY Launches New Ticket Gifting Service
Slave Play will now be offering a ticket gifting service.
An offhand tweet from Jeremy O. Harris turned into an organic movement during the NYTW run of Slave Play. It started with his artist friends and active community members writing him to say they couldn't afford the ticket prices for his show. He responded by putting out an appeal to his "rich friends" on social media, asking them to go to the box office, buy tickets to Slave Play, and leave them there for others to use. The response was immediate - people started arriving at the theater with cash in hand, while others bought tickets online and sent them to Jeremy for distribution. The result was an eager, engaged, representative audience that enhanced the overall theater-going experience capturing the spirit of intentional accessibility and audience diversification.
The logistical end of executing a similar program on a scale commensurate with a Broadway production requires formalizing a structure around the initiative. Broadway Plus One is the extension of "rich friends". It aligns with the overall goals of the Slave Play producers: to allow Slave Play to be accessible and welcoming to audiences who do not usually find themselves comfortable or invited into the Broadway space.
At checkout people can now add $25+ to their order to buy tickets for others who can't afford them. The tickets are then distributed through a number of non profit partners including Broadway For All.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
