SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL Coming To Queens This August

The JC Players is making its return to the Glendale stage after a long, three-year hiatus with Seussical the Musical, a ramp through some of our favorite stories, with several twists along the way. Seussical is fun for the whole family, and has plenty of music and joy on stage for all to enjoy. The JC Players have produced theater in Queens for more than two decades and longtime Queens director Barbara Auriemma and musical director Frank Auriemma are thrilled to be back at the helm of another production, with a team that includes Christine Hinz as choreographer, Julia Marshall as stage manager and Amy Ellis as costume designer.

This production of Seussical is sure to be a special one. It features a multi-generational cast, ages 7 to 70, playing all of your favorite Seuss characters, from the Cat in the Hat to Horton the Elephant to the Grinch, along with singing birds, monkeys, kangaroos, eagles, turtles, and more!

Seussical the Musical will be performed at the Glendale-Maspeth United Methodist Church at 66-14 Central Avenue in Glendale, NY. Performances will be held Friday August 5 at 8 p.m., Saturday August 6 at 8 p.m., Sunday August 7 at 3 p.m., Saturday August 13 at 8 p.m. and Sunday August 14 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for children and seniors. You can reserve tickets now by emailing randi817@hotmail.com or calling 917-647-7526 or going to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2184946®id=&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fjcplayers.weebly.com%2Freserve-tickets.html?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.