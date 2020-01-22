SESAME STREET LIVE! LET'S PARTY! Returns To Hulu Theater At Madison Square Garden

Everyone's invited to take part in the sunniest and funniest street celebration in Sesame Street Live! Let's Party!, an interactive stage production inspired by the iconic Emmy Award-winning television program. The production under Feld Entertainment's partnership with the non-profit educational organization, Sesame Workshop, features favorite Sesame Street pals Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and more in a sensory adventure live on stage. Sesame Street Live! Let's Party! visits Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden for 17 performances from Friday, February 14 through Sunday, February 23, 2020. Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 11 at 10:00AM.

From the moment the curtain rises, parents and children alike will be on their feet dancing along to a pop-infused soundtrack with new Sesame Street friends and live emcees Casey and Caleb. Planning a party isn't easy when everybody has a different idea of fun, but with some help from the audience, it becomes the ultimate reflection of what friendship plus teamwork can accomplish. Party guests will sing along to new and familiar songs, like "I Love Trash" and "C is for Cookie," with Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster; dance to the beat with Elmo; explore a wintry wonderland when Abby Cadabby's magic goes awry; take flight with Big Bird to learn about some of his fabulous feathered friends; and discover new cultures in an interactive Spanish lesson with Rosita.

Limited pre-show Meet & Greet Packages are available for purchase. During the Sesame Street Live! pre-show experience, you'll have the opportunity to meet and take photos with Elmo and two of his furry friends before the show (characters are subject to availability). The Meet & Greet Package also features premium show seating within the first five rows and on-site experience hosts.

Tickets for Sesame Street Live! Let's Party! start at $25.00. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 11 at 10:00AM and will be available online at www.msg.com/sesame and through Ticketmaster Charge By Phone at 1-866-858-0008. Tickets will be available in person beginning Saturday, October 12 at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices. For group rates and information, please call 212-465-6080. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Disabled Services Department at 212-465-6115.





