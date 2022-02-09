SCHTICK A POLE IN IT Announces Open-Ended Run Expansion

SCHTICK A POLE IN IT, New York City's only comedy and pole dancing show has announced they'll be expanding their performance schedule to four shows a month with an open-ended run at Drom (85 Avenue A) in the East Village.

SCHTICK A POLE IN IT is an entertainment mashup you will literally not find anywhere else. Combining the aerial artistry of the city's best pole dancers with the comic chops of its funniest stand-ups, SCHTICK is an evening of sexy, hilarious, eye-popping, jaw-dropping fun.

SCHTICK A POLE IN IT is hosted by comedy power couple Dan Goodman and JoAnna Ross. Every week's show features a different music theme from Cardi B to Frank Sinatra, Queen to Hamilton and Megan Thee Stallion to Led Zeppelin.

Upcoming performances are Fridays and Saturdays, February 11 and 12 (Prince), February 25 and 26 (Nirvana), March 11 and 12 (Jennifer Lopez), March 25 and 26 (Guns N' Roses), April 8 and 9 (TBA) and April 22 and 23 (TBA). All shows start at 8pm. Doors open at 7:30pm.

Tickets $35 - $45. 21+ admitted. 2 drink minimum at table with full menu and bar. Running time is approximately 90 minutes. Line up subject to change. Audience members are required to have proof of full Covid-19 vaccination to be admitted into the venue. Purchase at https://www.schtickapole.com.

Comics for the February 11 show include Harrison Greenbaum (ThaGod's Honest Truth), Adam Mamawala (One of the Good Ones), Dan Goodman (Fusion Network, Skinja!) and JoAnna Ross (Original Broadway Cast of Footloose). Dancers include Danielle Amico (J. Balvin Video, Snoop Dogg Tour), Emily Campbell (Incredipole), Zoe Kantor (Body & Pole), Mimi Midnight (PSO After Dark) and Marcy Richardson (Company XIV, Bartschland Follies).

Comics for the February 12 show include Carolyn Castiglia (Comedy Central), Gianmarco Soresi (Comedy Cellar), Vishnu Vaka (Laffaholics), Dan Goodman and JoAnna Ross. Dancers include Danielle Amico, Whitney Garofalo (Foxy Fitness), Mimi Midnight, Dey Phoenix (Lyfe Lounge) and Brittany Redler (Lovely Lioness Studio).

Comics for the February 25 show include Mike Cannon (GuyCode, Comedy Cellar), Dan Goodman and JoAnna Ross. Dancers include Kira Bucca (USPSF Artistic Elite), Sofa Gavshina (Miami Pole), Pole Twins Natalia + Anna (visiting from Ukraine), Terry Preston (Body & Pole) and Brittnai Pytlar (USPDF Miss Sexy).

Comics for the February 26 show include Josh Gondelman (Last Week Tonight), Boris Khaykin (Amazon's Red Oaks), Dan Goodman and JoAnna Ross. Dancers include Daniel Darling (House of Yes), Sofa Gavshina, Brittnai Pytlar, Dominique Urso (Empowered Aerial Fitness) and Madeline Zimmerman (Harvard Pole).

Photo credit: Paul Park