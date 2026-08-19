SAY MY NAME to Have Industry Presentation at Open Jar Studios

An industry presentation of SAY MY NAME: A Reckoning in Two Movements, a new drama by playwright Jeff Perlman, will take place on October 16, at Open Jar Studios in New York City.

Spanning two decades, SAY MY NAME confronts the systemic, spiritual, and emotional aftermath of a fatal police shooting. The narrative centers on Marcus Deshawn Thompson, a 15-year-old Black youth on his way home from a school dance, who is fatally shot by a police officer.

Trapped in an enduring limbo between the living and the dead, Marcus's spirit lingers, seeking to be remembered as a full human being rather than a hollow talking point or statistic.

The drama explores accountability, institutional paralysis, and the fragile nature of grief through a tapestry of interconnected perspectives:

The Ghost of Marcus Deshawn Thompson: A 15-year-old frozen in time, fighting against institutional erasure and yearning for release.

Mayor James “Jim” Jenkins: The only living person who can see Marcus. Faced with an unspeakable tragedy, Jenkins dismantles his carefully managed political future by refusing to read prepared remarks and speaking the unfiltered truth.

Sarah: Jenkins's razor-sharp political strategist, caught between systemic self-preservation and the human collateral damage of the long game.

Rhonda Thompson: Marcus's mother, navigating devastating maternal grief and grappling with faith in an empty home.

Reverend Harry Clayton: A community pastor confronting deep theological doubt as he shoulders his congregation's unending loss.

Officer David Reynolds: The young officer whose split-second fear costs a child's life.

The Ancestors: A resonant ensemble chorus that surrounds the action with traditional spirituals, serving as living conduits of historical memory.

Told across two fluid, non-realistic movements—the immediate, claustrophobic night of the tragedy and a searing reunion twenty years later—the play examines the long arc of trauma, political compromise, and the hard road to spiritual release.

The industry presentation on October 16 will introduce producers, presenters, and artistic directors to this timely, moving exploration of modern American memory and justice.

EVENT SUMMARY

Event: Industry Presentation of SAY MY NAME: A Reckoning in Two Movements

Playwright: Jeff Perlman

Date: October 16, 2026

Location: Open Jar Studios, 1601 Broadway 11th floor, New York City

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming