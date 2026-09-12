SANDBOX STORY 5 Returns To The Pit For Limited Run

What happens when an audience is given five random objects, no script, and permission to get curious?You never know what story will emerge.

Creator, producer, and host Gyll Star brings Sandbox Story 5 back to The PIT for a five-date run, inviting audiences into an unconventional theatrical experience where the audience creates the stories live. There is no prepared storyline. No script. No rehearsal. Instead, five random objects become the starting point. A banana might become a telephone. A Rubik's Cube might become a rocket ship. A feather might lead somewhere nobody expected.

Gyll Star shares, 'I wanted to create a place where people could follow their curiosity without needing to know the answer first,' says Star. 'The objects give us a starting point. The audience brings the story.'

Every audience brings different ideas. Every combination of objects creates different possibilities. Every performance becomes its own experience.

Sandbox Story 5 is about what can happen when people are given permission to participate instead of simply watch.

You don't have to consider yourself creative. You don't have to know what you're going to say. You don't have to know where the story is going. You just have to get curious.

Performance will take place on Saturday, October 3 - 8:30 PM,Saturday, October 24 - 8:30 PM, Saturday, November 14 - 8:30 PM, Saturday, December 12 - 8:30 PM and Saturday, December 26 - 8:30 PM. Performance will take place at The PIT located at 154 W 29th Street New York, NY 10001. Tickets: $15 Advance / $20 Door.

About Gyll Star

Gyll Star is a mixed-media artist, creator, storyteller, and producer whose work explores curiosity, wonder, imagination, and human connection. Her work creates spaces where people can step outside expectations, reconnect with curiosity, and discover what becomes possible when they give themselves permission to play. Through Sandbox Story 5, Star has created a theatrical format where five ordinary objects become an invitation for an audience to create something completely unexpected-together.

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