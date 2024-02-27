Ryan McCartan, Bella Coppola & More to Star in BROADWAY SINGS BILLY JOEL

The Broadway Sings concert series has revealed the lineup for its next installment, Broadway Sings Billy Joel, brought back for the first time in over eight years. On March 11 and 15, a bombshell cast of Broadway performers will belt out brand new, original arrangements of Billy Joel’s hits, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra at the Cutting Room.

Featured in the lineup are Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Ryan McCartan (Heathers), Keri René Fuller (Six), Katherine Thomas (Ragtime), D’Nasya Jordan (Summer), Kailey Boyle (Radio City Spectacular), Charlie Franklin (Book of Mormon), Zak Resnick (Mamma Mia!), Ángel Lozada (Bad Cinderella), Emily Kristen Morris (Wicked), and Tim Young (Next to Normal). Appearing on March 11 only will be Mia Gerachis (Sweeney Todd) and Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along). Appearing on March 15 only will be Bella Coppola (Six) and Cory Jeacoma (Beautiful).

The concert will give tribute to the iconic songs from Billy Joel’s award-winning albums, including “New York State of Mind”, “Piano Man”, “Vienna” and “Movin’ Out”. The music will be arranged and music directed by Joshua Stephen Kartes.

Broadway Sings Billy Joel, produced and directed by Corey Mach (Godspell, Wicked), will celebrate the talent and success of this legendary pop superstar. Previous singers honored in the series include Sara Bareilles, Beyoncé, The Beatles, Adele, and most recently Whitney Houston and Celine Dion. To view upcoming concerts, such as Broadway Sings Taylor Swift, visit their website: broadwaysings.com.

How to Purchase Tickets

For tickets to the show, visit broadwaysings.com. The Cutting Room is located at 44 E 32nd Street. Tickets are $30 - $65. All seating sections are first come, first served, but only those with tickets in the Main Room are guaranteed a seat. Doors open an hour before the first show and 45 minutes before the second show. All ages welcome and all performers are subject to change.