Rupert Everett Set to Direct and Star in UNCLE VANYA at Theatre Royal Bath

Rupert Everett is set to return to Bath with one of Chekhov's great theatrical masterpieces which he will also be directing in a new version especially commissioned by Theatre Royal Bath from leading playwright and screenwriter, David Hare.

It is late summer (July 18- August 3), at the close of the nineteenth century. In the heart of the Russian countryside, Vanya and his niece Sonya have worked for years to manage the ramshackle estate on behalf of his brother-in-law, a retired professor. When the professor arrives with his stunningly beautiful young wife and announces his plan to sell the estate, all their lives are thrown into turmoil.

With sparkling humour and unflinching humanity, Chekhov spins a playful story of unrequited love, loss and misplaced dreams.

Rupert Everett shot to fame in Another Country. Since then his leading roles have included the multi award-winning film My Best Friend's Wedding, The Importance of Being Earnest, An Ideal Husband, Dance With a Stranger, The Madness of King George, St Trinian's and he voiced Prince Charming in Shrek. Last year he starred as Oscar Wilde in The Happy Prince. His stage roles have included Blithe Spirit on Broadway and Pygmalion and The Judas Kiss in the West End.

David Hare's award-winning plays include Racing Demon, Plenty, Skylight, Amy's View and The Judas Kiss. He received Academy Award nominations for his adaptations of The Hours and The Reader.

For additional information, visit: https://www.theatreroyal.org.uk/event/uncle-vanya/

