Royal Shakespeare Company Partners With Marquee TV to Stream Productions
The RSC has announced that many of their productions are available to stream on Marquee TV.
A 30-day free trial is available for the performing arts streaming service, which has a catalogue of more than 400 dance, opera and theatre productions. RSC members are able to access the trial for three months.
18 RSC shows are currently available, and new shows will premiere weekly on Saturdays. The RSC productions currently available are:
- Antony and Cleopatra
- Coriolanus
- Cymbeline
- Hamlet
- Henry IV Part 1 & Part 2
- Henry V
- Julius Caesar
- King Lear
- Love's Labour's Lost
- Love's Labour's Won (Much Ado About Nothing)
- The Merchant of Venice
- Othello
- Richard II
- The Tempest
- Titus Andronicus
- The Two Gentlemen of Verona
Our Artistic Director Gregory Doran said: "Nothing can replace the experience of seeing a play live on stage. But with our theatres currently closed, and all of us spending much more time at home, we are pleased to be part of this initiative. This will give people from around the world the chance to see 18 of our recent productions for free at this time.
"We have been filming all of our Shakespeare plays since 2013, broadcasting them into cinemas and schools, and with some being accessible through Marquee TV. Shakespeare speaks to us unlike any other writer, and this partnership with Marquee will enable everyone to enjoy his work, bringing us together virtually at a time when many of us will be apart."
Visit https://www.marquee.tv/ to start your free trial!
