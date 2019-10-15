Roundabout's THE ROSE TATTOO Opens Today on Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company's new Broadway production of The Rose Tattoo officially opens today!

The Rose Tattoo stars Cassie Beck as "Miss Yorke," Alexander Bello as "Salvatore," Tina Benko as "Estelle Hoehengarten," Andréa Burns as "Peppina," Susan Cella as "Giuseppina," Emun Elliott as "Alvaro Mangiacavallo," Paige Gilbert as "Bessie," Greg Hildreth as "The Salesman," Isabella Iannelli as "Vivi," Jacob Michael Laval as "Bruno," Ellyn Marie Marsh as "Violetta," Carolyn Mignini as "Assunta," Portia as "Flora," Ella Rubin as "Rosa," Jennifer Sánchez as "Mariella," Constance Shulman as "The Strega," Burke Swanson as "Jack," and Marisa Tomei as "Serafina."

The Rose Tattoo began preview performances on September 19, 2019, and opens officially today, October 15, 2019. This is a limited engagement through December 8, 2019 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

This is one Tennessee Williams woman you won't soon forget. Marisa Tomei plays Serafina, a widow who rekindles her desire for love, lust and life in the arms of a fiery suitor. Sharply directed by Cullman, Williams' lesser-known gem sizzles with humor and heart in sultry New Orleans. Serafina erupts from the depths of despair to the heights of passion in this Tony Award-winning Best Play.

The design team includes Mark Wendland (sets), Clint Ramos (costumes), Ben Stanton (lights), Fitz Patton (original music & sound), and Lucy Mackinnon (projections).

Emun Elliot is appearing with the permission of Actors' Equity Association. The Producer gratefully acknowledges Actors' Equity Association for its assistance of this production.

The Rose Tattoo directed by Trip Cullman, with Marisa Tomei, premiered at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director, in June 2016.





