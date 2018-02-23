Rosie O'Donnell Sells Out Anti-Trump Art On Her Etsy Page

Famed LGBT activist Rosie O'Donnell is officially taking her long-time feud with the current president of the United States one step further.

O'Donnell's first collection of anti-Trump art has already sold out on her Etsy page, ROSIEOart. The collection consisted of a dozen 5x7 inch aluminum printed art pieces that are each signed and numbered. The pieces themselves depict "Trumpy" alongside several descriptors, such as "CHEAT", "CON MAN", and "LIAR".

O'Donnell promises to match all the money she collects off of the art collection, and donate it to anti-Trump candidates and causes. The description of the art, written by O'Donnell herself, details her process. "I started doodling on my iPhone, many images of Trump and his regime. My sadness, rage, disappointment will now be expressed with these pieces," she writes.

"Til Trump is out, I will keep making these," she promises. "We can do this America...

save ourselves from tyranny. Love and peace as we move forward."

Though the first collection has already sold out, she promises more is to come, writing, "When they are sold out I will put up a dozen more of another image." So keep an eye on her page for more to come! Click here to visit her Etsy page.

Check out the images from the first collection below!

Photos of art: ROSIEOart





