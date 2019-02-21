Rory O'Malley Joins NBC Pilot LIKE MAGIC

Rory O'Malley has been cast in the upcoming NBC single-camera comedy pilot "Like Magic," according to Variety.

The pilot is described as a workplace comedy that follows an optimistic young woman (Jee) who must negotiate the eccentric and ego-driven world of the Magic Palace in pursuing her dream of becoming a headlining magician.

O'Malley will play Michael V., the quieter partner in a two-man magic team with a character named Michael B. He joins Jee Young Han, who was announced as the show's lead on Tuesday. Jee will play Holly, the nerdy, awkward would-be magician at the center of the piece.

"Like Magic" is written and executive produced by Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu. Matt Hubbard, Kelly Pancho, and Julie Anne Robinson will also executive produce, with Robinson also set to direct. The pilot will be produced by Robinson under CannyLads production banner along with Pancho, with the company currently under an overall deal at Universal Television.

O'Malley was most recently seen reigning as King George III in the smash hit Hamilton on tour after ruling the Kingdom on Broadway. He is best known for starring in the original company of The Book of Mormon on Broadway for which he received both Tony and Drama Desk nominations.

His other theater credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Off-Broadway productions of Nobody Loves You (Drama Desk nomination), Little Miss Sunshine and a singing Richie Cunningham in Garry Marshall's Happy Days The Musical.

Rory performed "Cadillac Car" as lead singer of 'Dave and the Sweethearts' in the Paramount Pictures film Dreamgirls and was seen starring alongside Kelsey Grammer and Martin Lawrence in FX's Partners.

He can also be seen on the small screen in episodes of Nurse Jackie,The Good Wife, Law and Order: SVU, 1600 PENN and stars in Jenji Kohan's widely anticipated upcoming series, American Princess, for Lifetime.

O'Malley has performed his autobiographical shows Pub Crawl and Out of the Basement to sold out crowds at Joe's Pub & 54 Below in New York City and the Hudson Theatre in Los Angeles. He is Co-Founder of Broadway Impact, an organization that mobilizes the theater community to take action on fighting for marriage equality. Currently Broadway Impact is producing the play 8, conceived by Rory and edited by Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black.

