Obituaries
Ronald Dennis, Original Richie in A CHORUS LINE, Passes Away at 78

Broadway legend Ronald "Ronnie" Dennis Watson passed away on December 17, 2022 at 9:20pm after a prolonged illness.

Dec. 18, 2022  

Broadway legend Ronald "Ronnie" Dennis Watson passed away on December 17, 2022 at 9:20pm after a prolonged illness. He passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends. He was 78 years young. He is survived by his brother George, nieces and nephews, numerous friends and Chosen Family who have shared in his amazing life and spirit. His representatives "would like to thank the many doctors and nurses who have cared for him over the years, but especially the entire staff at Canyon Trails who have given him such personal care over the past year."

Ron began his decades-long career on the Great White Way in the 60's in the Pearl Bailey helmed production of Hello Dolly. Soon after he achieved icon status creating the role of Richie "Gimme the Ball" Walters in the original Broadway production of A Chorus Line. Other Broadway and touring companies included: Showboat, Don't Bother me I Can't Cope, My One and Only, La Cage Aux Folles, Pippin and Dancin. He also wrote and starred in the one-man autobiographical show, Don't Grab The Gown Til You See The Gurney.

After moving to Los Angeles he had many guest star roles on shows such as: Welcome Back Kotter, Chico and the Man, Laverne & Shirley, and Baretta. He also appeared as himself in many documentaries including: Broadway Beyond the Golden Age.

Ron was a tireless advocate for AIDs related causes serving on the Broadway Cares Advisory Council and raising funds and awareness when it was needed most. Please give any remembrances in the form of donations to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. https://broadwaycares.org/

Plans for Celebrations of his life in Los Angeles and NYC will be announced in the new year.

Watch Dennis perform the iconic "Gimme The Ball" from A Chorus Line, and speak about his career in the videos below.


