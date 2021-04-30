The 1955 film adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! is now streaming on Disney Plus!

Based on the 1943 musical of the same name, the film takes place on a farm in frontier Oklahoma, where Laurey and Curley are obviously in love but conceal their feelings from each other by fighting. At a box social, their feelings become more complicated as another expresses interest in Laurey.

The film was directed by Fred Zinnemann and starred Gordon MacRae, Shirley Jones, Gene Nelson, Gloria Grahame, Charlotte Greenwood, Rod Steiger, Eddie Albert, James Whitmore, and more.

The film won two Oscars-- Best Scoring of a Musical Picture for Robert Russell Bennett, Jay Blackton and Adolph Deutsch and Best Sound Recording for Fred Hynes.

Watch the opening scene from the film below and stream the movie on Disney Plus here.