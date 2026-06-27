Rodgers & Hammerstein Shows By the Numbers
Do you know which musical by Rodgers & Hammerstein has the best track record?
Earlier this week it was announced that Lincoln Center Theater will revive The Sound of Music in 2027, marking the second ever revival of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II's beloved musical. Director Lear deBessonet returns to the Beaumont with the first Broadway revival of The Sound of Music in nearly 30 years, starring Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli. This will be the first Rogers & Hammerstein Broadway revival since Oklahoma! in 2019.
Which Rodger & Hammerstein show is best? While the answer to that question is entirely subjective, it is perhaps easier to investigate which Sondheim shows have the best track records. We're breaking it down show by show, as they were created chronologically...
**Not included in the below data are off-Broadway and regional productions.
Total performances do not include previews.
The first Tonys Awards ceremony was held in 1949.
The Musicals of Rodgers & Hammerstein:
|
Oklahoma!
|Year
|Total Performances
|Tony Nominations
|Tony Wins
|1943
|2212
|N/A
|N/A
|1951
|100
|0
|0
|1953
|40
|0
|0
|1979
|293
|2
|0
|2002
|388
|7
|1
|2019
|328
|8
|2
|Total
|3361
|17
|3
|
Carousel
|Year
|Total Performances
|Tony Nominations
|Tony Wins
|1945
|890
|N/A
|N/A
|1949
|32
|0
|0
|1954
|79
|0
|0
|1957
|24
|1
|0
|1994
|337
|5
|5
|2018
|181
|11
|2
|Total
|1543
|17
|7
|
State Fair
|Year
|Total Performances
|Tony Nominations
|Tony Wins
|1996
|110
|2
|0
|
Allegro
|Year
|Total Performances
|Tony Nominations
|Tony Wins
|1947
|315
|0
|0
|
South Pacific
|Year
|Total Performances
|Tony Nominations
|Tony Wins
|1949
|1925
|10
|10
|1955
|15
|0
|0
|2008
|996
|11
|7
|Total
|2936
|21
|17
|
The King and I
|Year
|Total Performances
|Tony Nominations
|Tony Wins
|1951
|1246
|5
|5
|1977
|695
|0
|0
|1985
|191
|3
|1
|1996
|780
|8
|4
|2015
|499
|9
|4
|Total
|3411
|25
|14
|
Me and Juliet
|Year
|Total Performances
|Tony Nominations
|Tony Wins
|1965
|358
|0
|0
|
Pipe Dream
|Year
|Total Performances
|Tony Nominations
|Tony Wins
|1965
|246
|9
|1
|
Cinderella
|Year
|Total Performances
|Tony Nominations
|Tony Wins
|2013
|769
|9
|1
|
Flower Drum Song
|Year
|Total Performances
|Tony Nominations
|Tony Wins
|1958
|600
|6
|1
|2002
|169
|3
|0
|Total
|769
|9
|1
|
The Sound of Music
|Year
|Total Performances
|Tony Nominations
|Tony Wins
|1959
|1443
|8
|5
|1998
|533
|1
|0
|2027
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Total
|1976
|9
|5
Which Rodgers & Hammerstein musical has played the most performances on Broadway?
The King and I: 3411 performances.
Which Rodgers & Hammerstein musical has played the least performances on Broadway?
State Fair: 110 perfromances
Which Rodgers & Hammerstein production has played the most performances?
Oklahoma! (1943): 2212 performances
Which Rodgers & Hammerstein production has played the least performances?
South Pacific (1955): 15 performances
Which Rodgers & Hammerstein musical has earned the most Tony nominations?
The King and I: 25 performances, across 5 productions
Which Rodgers & Hammerstein musical has earned the most Tony Awards?
South Pacific: 17 performances, across 3 productions
Which Rodgers & Hammerstein production has earned the most Tony nominations?
South Pacific (2008) and Carousel (2018): 11 nominations each
Which Rodgers & Hammerstein production has earned the most Tony Awards?
South Pacific (1949): 10 awards
Which Rodgers & Hammerstein musical has been revived the most?
Oklahoma! and Carousel: 5 revivals each
Which Rodgers & Hammerstein shows have not been revived?
State Fair, Allegro, Me and Juliet, Pipe Dream, and Cinderella
Which Rodgers & Hammerstein musical has the highest average...?
Total performances: The Sound of Music, 988 performances
Tony Nominations: Pipe Dream and Cinderella, 9 nominations each
Tony Awards: South Pacific, 5.6 awards
How many Rodgers & Hammerstein shows have not played on Broadway?
No; however, State Fair and Cinderella were originally written for film/television and did not debut on Broadway until decades later.
How many shows did Rodgers & Hammerstein write independently?
Before teaming with Oscar Hammerstein, Richard Rodgers had a long partnership with Lorenz Hart. Together they wrote 28 stage musicals, including On Your Toes, Bades iin Arms, The Boys from Syracuse, and Pal Joey.
Hammerstein worked with Jerome Kern and Vincent Youmans before his collaborations with Richard Rodgers. His most famous work in that era was Show Boat.
How many Rodgers & Hammerstein revues are there?
1. A Grand Night for Singing opened on Broadway in 1993 and earned two Tony nominations.
How many Tony Awards did Rodgers & Hammerstein receive?
34 Tony Awards, 15 Academy Awards, 2 Grammy Awards, and 2 Pulitzer Prizes.
Want more Rodgers & Hammerstein? Hum along to our Rodgers & Hammerstein playlist and learn more about the Golden Age of Broadway.