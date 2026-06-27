Rodgers & Hammerstein Shows By the Numbers

Earlier this week it was announced that Lincoln Center Theater will revive The Sound of Music in 2027, marking the second ever revival of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II's beloved musical. Director Lear deBessonet returns to the Beaumont with the first Broadway revival of The Sound of Music in nearly 30 years, starring Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli. This will be the first Rogers & Hammerstein Broadway revival since Oklahoma! in 2019.

Which Rodger & Hammerstein show is best? While the answer to that question is entirely subjective, it is perhaps easier to investigate which Sondheim shows have the best track records. We're breaking it down show by show, as they were created chronologically...

**Not included in the below data are off-Broadway and regional productions.

Total performances do not include previews.

The first Tonys Awards ceremony was held in 1949.

The Musicals of Rodgers & Hammerstein:

Oklahoma! Year Total Performances Tony Nominations Tony Wins 1943 2212 N/A N/A 1951 100 0 0 1953 40 0 0 1979 293 2 0 2002 388 7 1 2019 328 8 2 Total 3361 17 3

Carousel Year Total Performances Tony Nominations Tony Wins 1945 890 N/A N/A 1949 32 0 0 1954 79 0 0 1957 24 1 0 1994 337 5 5 2018 181 11 2 Total 1543 17 7

State Fair Year Total Performances Tony Nominations Tony Wins 1996 110 2 0

Allegro Year Total Performances Tony Nominations Tony Wins 1947 315 0 0

South Pacific Year Total Performances Tony Nominations Tony Wins 1949 1925 10 10 1955 15 0 0 2008 996 11 7 Total 2936 21 17

The King and I Year Total Performances Tony Nominations Tony Wins 1951 1246 5 5 1977 695 0 0 1985 191 3 1 1996 780 8 4 2015 499 9 4 Total 3411 25 14

Me and Juliet Year Total Performances Tony Nominations Tony Wins 1965 358 0 0

Pipe Dream Year Total Performances Tony Nominations Tony Wins 1965 246 9 1

Cinderella Year Total Performances Tony Nominations Tony Wins 2013 769 9 1

Flower Drum Song Year Total Performances Tony Nominations Tony Wins 1958 600 6 1 2002 169 3 0 Total 769 9 1

The Sound of Music Year Total Performances Tony Nominations Tony Wins 1959 1443 8 5 1998 533 1 0 2027 N/A N/A N/A Total 1976 9 5

Which Rodgers & Hammerstein musical has played the most performances on Broadway?

The King and I: 3411 performances.

Which Rodgers & Hammerstein musical has played the least performances on Broadway?

State Fair: 110 perfromances

Which Rodgers & Hammerstein production has played the most performances?

Oklahoma! (1943): 2212 performances

Which Rodgers & Hammerstein production has played the least performances?

South Pacific (1955): 15 performances

Which Rodgers & Hammerstein musical has earned the most Tony nominations?

The King and I: 25 performances, across 5 productions

Which Rodgers & Hammerstein musical has earned the most Tony Awards?

South Pacific: 17 performances, across 3 productions

Which Rodgers & Hammerstein production has earned the most Tony nominations?

South Pacific (2008) and Carousel (2018): 11 nominations each

Which Rodgers & Hammerstein production has earned the most Tony Awards?

South Pacific (1949): 10 awards

Which Rodgers & Hammerstein musical has been revived the most?

Oklahoma! and Carousel: 5 revivals each

Which Rodgers & Hammerstein shows have not been revived?

State Fair, Allegro, Me and Juliet, Pipe Dream, and Cinderella

Which Rodgers & Hammerstein musical has the highest average...?

Total performances: The Sound of Music, 988 performances

Tony Nominations: Pipe Dream and Cinderella, 9 nominations each

Tony Awards: South Pacific, 5.6 awards

How many Rodgers & Hammerstein shows have not played on Broadway?

No; however, State Fair and Cinderella were originally written for film/television and did not debut on Broadway until decades later.

How many shows did Rodgers & Hammerstein write independently?

Before teaming with Oscar Hammerstein, Richard Rodgers had a long partnership with Lorenz Hart. Together they wrote 28 stage musicals, including On Your Toes, Bades iin Arms, The Boys from Syracuse, and Pal Joey.

Hammerstein worked with Jerome Kern and Vincent Youmans before his collaborations with Richard Rodgers. His most famous work in that era was Show Boat.

How many Rodgers & Hammerstein revues are there?

1. A Grand Night for Singing opened on Broadway in 1993 and earned two Tony nominations.

How many Tony Awards did Rodgers & Hammerstein receive?

34 Tony Awards, 15 Academy Awards, 2 Grammy Awards, and 2 Pulitzer Prizes.

Want more Rodgers & Hammerstein? Hum along to our Rodgers & Hammerstein playlist and learn more about the Golden Age of Broadway.