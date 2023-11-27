Robert Cuccioli, Tamar Greene & More to be Featured on HUMBUG Album in December

NYSO Records will release of composer Philip David Stern's highly anticipated studio cast album, "Humbug," on Friday, December 22nd, 2023.

This enchanting musical version of the Charles Dickens masterpiece will uplift and transport you with Stern's evocative score, captivating melodies and rich blend of orchestral, jazz, and musical theater. Featuring a stellar cast of Broadway talent and a sixteen-member chorus, "Humbug" is sure to become a festive and cherished part of your holiday tradition.

Offering a refreshing musical alternative of the timeless tale, Humbug artfully scores the classic tale with a seamless filmic feel, blending jazz, theater, orchestral and choral music in this 100-minute work. Originally recognized as "Scrooge in Concert," off Broadway, this exceptional new studio album assembles a stellar cast of Broadway talent, including, Tamar Greene (Hamilton), Autumn Hurlbert (Legally Blonde), Noah J. Ricketts (Frozen), and featuring Broadway veteran and Tony nominee Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll and Hyde) as Scrooge.

"Humbug" was recorded at Power Station NYC & Mona Lisa Studios, Queens NY.