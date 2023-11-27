Robert Cuccioli, Tamar Greene & More to be Featured on HUMBUG Album in December

Get into the Christmas spirit with the enchanting musical "Humbug" by composer Philip David Stern.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo 1 Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall
Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs 'Corn' & 'Independently Owned' at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Photo 3 Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit? Photo 4 How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit?

Robert Cuccioli, Tamar Greene & More to be Featured on HUMBUG Album in December

NYSO Records will release of composer Philip David Stern's highly anticipated studio cast album, "Humbug," on Friday, December 22nd, 2023.

This enchanting musical version of the Charles Dickens masterpiece will uplift and transport you with Stern's evocative score, captivating melodies and rich blend of orchestral, jazz, and musical theater. Featuring a stellar cast of Broadway talent and a sixteen-member chorus, "Humbug" is sure to become a festive and cherished part of your holiday tradition.

Offering a refreshing musical alternative of the timeless tale, Humbug artfully scores the classic tale with a seamless filmic feel, blending jazz, theater, orchestral and choral music in this 100-minute work. Originally recognized as "Scrooge in Concert," off Broadway, this exceptional new studio album assembles a stellar cast of Broadway talent, including, Tamar Greene (Hamilton), Autumn Hurlbert (Legally Blonde), Noah J. Ricketts (Frozen), and featuring Broadway veteran and Tony nominee Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll and Hyde) as Scrooge.

"Humbug" was recorded at Power Station NYC & Mona Lisa Studios, Queens NY.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



RELATED STORIES

1
Erika Henningsen, Kyle Selig & More to be Featured in Theatre Aspen 2023 Holiday Event Photo
Erika Henningsen, Kyle Selig & More to be Featured in Theatre Aspen 2023 Holiday Events

Theatre Aspen will present the return of their celebrated cabaret series for its third year. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

2
& JULIET Breaks Box Office Records At The Sondheim Theatre For Thanksgiving Week Photo
& JULIET Breaks Box Office Records At The Sondheim Theatre For Thanksgiving Week

The hit musical & JULIET broke multiple box office records at the Sondheim Theatre for Thanksgiving week. Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets!

3
Video: Students Perform Let It Go to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN Photo
Video: Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN

Good Morning America celebrated the 10 year anniversary of the film Frozen with a special singalong segment on this morning's show. Check out the video here!

4
THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More Photo
THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More

The album will feature songs from the musical sung by Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Halle Bailey, H.E.R., Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, and Fantasia Barrino. The album will also feature Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Hudson, Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones, Keyshia Cole, Usher, Missy Elliott, and more.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: High School Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZENVideo: High School Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN
Video: The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Broadway BowsVideo: The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Broadway Bows
Video: Watch New Clips of 'Hell No,' 'Mysterious Ways,' and 'Push Da Button' from THE COLOR PURPLEVideo: Watch New Clips of 'Hell No,' 'Mysterious Ways,' and 'Push Da Button' from THE COLOR PURPLE
HERE LIES LOVE Plays Final Broadway PerformanceHERE LIES LOVE Plays Final Broadway Performance

Videos

Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN Video
Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN
The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway Video
The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway
TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday Video
TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
ALADDIN
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You









close sound sound