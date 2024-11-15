Rob Rokicki to Release New Concept Album With Book By Anna K. Jacobs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rob Rokicki, known for the Drama Desk Nominated, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, is celebrating the digital release of his concept album, The Real Gemma Jordan and on November 29th on all platforms.

The album features a book by Anna K. Jacobs (Teeth), showcases a stellar cast of Broadway talent, including: Philippe Arroyo (& Juliet), Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella), Morgan Siobhan Green (Hadestown), Molly Hager (Waitress), Savy Jackson (Once On This Island), Kelly McIntyre (Love in Hate Nation), along with Diego Enrico (Book of Mormon), Rene Mirai Guyon (A Beautiful Noise), Sydney Carreon, Vikas Venuthurupalli, & Gabrielle Villarreal.

The Real Gemma Jordan tells a character-driven story of identity and self-discovery with a mix of electronic pop/rock infused songs. It was produced by Rokicki and producers Alan Markley (Freestyle Love Supreme), Dan Weiner, Micah Burgess, and Jeremy Yaddaw. The show was selected for development at Manhattan School of Music and Coastal Carolina University next year.

Rokicki is a two-time Larson Award finalist, is also the composer of Monstersongs (currently being developed as a Virtual Reality game) and has had his work featured at Lincoln Center, Ars Nova, and the Kennedy Center. The reimagined London production of his musical, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, starts previews November 23rd.

The album will be available for streaming on all platforms on November 29th. Pre-order: https://show.co/i1dbOqz

Listen to the single, "Like a Word" sung by Molly Hager: