Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis Welcome Baby Girl, Sadie James

Former costars Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis are now parents! The couple announced the birth of their first child, Sadie James McClure, born on Sunday December 9th.

McClure wrote in a Facebook post, "I've been told my whole life that nothing can prepare you for the moment you meet your child. They are right. I heard that cry and instantaneously fell madly in love...not just with this little perfect person...but with Maggie Lakis, all over again." McClure and Lakis met in 2005 while performing as Doody and Frenchy in a regional production of Grease. After marrying in 2009, they went on to perform together in the National Tour of Something Rotten! as Nick Bottom and Bea in 2017.

McClure also wrote, "We have also been thrown so much love from so many directions. Our parents have rushed to our sides, our siblings have fed us, let us nap, and taken care of our house & kitty, the best of friends have taken road trips to catch minutes of visitation with our new peanut."

McClure was nominated for a Tony Award Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance in Chaplin. He has also appeared on Broadway in Avenue Q, Noises Off!, Honeymoon in Vegas, and as Nick Bottom in Something Rotten! He recently played the role of Adam in the out-of-town tryout of Beetlejuice, which set to premiere on Broadway in March.

In addition to the National Tour of Something Rotten!, Lakis has appeared on stage in Avenue Q, Allegro, Into the Woods, and Jerome Robbins' Broadway.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Related Articles