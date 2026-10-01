Rita Moreno to Join ICONIC DIALOGUES at Lehman College
Cordelia González will host the October 20 conversation at the Lovinger Theatre in the Bronx.
Rita Moreno will appear in a special edition of Iconic Dialogues at Lehman College’s Lovinger Theatre in the Bronx on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at 4 p.m. Hosted by Cordelia González, the event will explore Moreno’s career and her contributions to Puerto Rican and Latin American arts and culture.
Moreno’s career spans more than eight decades, beginning with her Broadway debut at age 13. An EGOT winner, she has received an Oscar, a Tony, two Emmy Awards and a Grammy. Her work includes appearances on Broadway and London’s West End, more than 70 feature films, television roles and regional theater productions, including her solo show Life Without Makeup at Berkeley Repertory Theatre.
Her recent screen credits include The Prank, Family Switch, Fast X, 80 for Brady and Santa’s Bootcamp. She also hosted ABC’s Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary special.
Moreno co-starred in and served as an executive producer of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. Her documentary, Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival before its theatrical release and television presentation through PBS’ American Masters. She also starred in the four-season reimagining of One Day at a Time.
Her other projects include the Spanish-language album Una Vez Más, produced by Emilio Estefan, and the bestselling book Rita Moreno: A Memoir.
Moreno’s honors include the Peabody Career Achievement Award, the Kennedy Center Honors and the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award. She has also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the National Medal of Arts.
Iconic Dialogues with Rita Moreno will take place at the Lovinger Theatre at Lehman College on October 20 at 4 p.m. Doors Will Close promptly at 3:45 p.m.
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