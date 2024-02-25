RiffRaff NYC to Present IMMIGRANTS IN NEW YORK Showcase, A Celebration of Cultural Diversity and Immigrant Voices

RiffRaff NYC, a theatre company dedicated to amplifying immigrant voices, is thrilled to announce its upcoming showcase, "Immigrants in New York," featuring five captivating short plays. This showcase promises to be a celebration of cultural diversity, exploring the trials, triumphs, and complexities of immigrant experiences in the vibrant tapestry of New York City.

Scheduled to take place at the Court Square Theater in Long Island City, the showcase will run from March 8th to March 10th, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in thought-provoking narratives that illuminate the immigrant journey.

The lineup includes (in no particular order):

Dream Card by Francesca Bolam

Follow the lives of three British immigrants as they navigate the challenges of building a new life in New York, grappling with bureaucratic hurdles, cultural adjustments, and personal sacrifices.

Funland by Russel Legaspi

Embark on an emotional journey as a daughter visits her aging mother, seeking to reconnect amidst the haze of memory loss. What begins as a simple visit transforms into a poignant exploration of familial bonds and the power of reminiscence.

Lady Liberty by Nicholas Bompart

Experience the encounter between a Venezuelan immigrant, Lucia, and the iconic Statue of Liberty, as they forge an unexpected connection and find solace in each other's company.

Pizza From Nowhere by Cara Rozetti

Delve into the heart of Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, where familial ties and cultural identity intersect over a shared meal. Discover the nuances of Italian-American heritage as Tommy Rosetto uncovers surprising truths about his own lineage.

Raw by Kevin Rios

Witness the poignant tale of two clowns at a subway stop, grappling with the disillusionment of chasing dreams in the bustling metropolis of New York City. What unfolds is a riveting exploration of friendship, betrayal, and the pursuit of authenticity.

RiffRaff NYC, founded by Joe Staton and Dorothea Gloria, is committed to creating a platform where immigrant voices can thrive. With a dedication to featuring at least 50% immigrant actors in every production, the company strives to cultivate an inclusive community that reflects the rich diversity of New York City.

Tickets for "Immigrants in New York" are now available for purchase at the button below.

About RiffRaff NYC:

RiffRaff NYC is a New York-based theater company dedicated to producing professional and high-quality theatre and film, with a focus on amplifying immigrant voices. Founded by Joe Staton and Dorothea Gloria, the company is committed to fostering inclusivity and celebrating the cultural diversity of New York City through storytelling.