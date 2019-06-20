KISS ME KATE
Richard Kind Will Join Cast of KISS ME KATE for Final Weeks

Jun. 20, 2019  

Richard Kind Will Join Cast of KISS ME KATE for Final Weeks

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Richard Kind will return to Roundabout's stage, following his Tony Award-nominated and Drama Desk Award-winning performance in The Big Knife, in Kiss Me, Kate. Kind will reprise the role of "Second Man," which he played in Roundabout's 2016 benefit concert reading of Kiss Me, Kate.

Kind's Broadway credits include: The Big Knife (Drama Desk Award, Tony nom.), The Producers, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Sly Fox, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife. Opera: Candide. Other theater: Sondheim's Bounce!, The Lady in Question, Rough Crossing, Once in a Lifetime, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, The Front Page, The Seagull, The Second City, Working, 12 Angry Men, Enemy of the People, Synergy. Film: Inside Out, Argo, A Bug's Life. TV: "Red Oaks," "Luck," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Spin City," "Mad About You," "Head Cases," "Carol Burnett & Co." He currently recurs on "Brockmire," "The Other Two" and "The Goldbergs."

Kiss Me, Kate stars Kelli O'Hara, Will Chase and Corbin Bleu. The cast also includes Terence Archie, Mel Johnson Jr., James T. Lane, Stephanie Styles, Adrienne Walker, John Pankow, Darius Barnes, Preston Truman Boyd, Will Burton, Derrick Cobey, Jesmille Darbouze, Rick Faugno, Haley Fish, Tanya Haglund, Erica Mansfield, Marissa McGowan, Sarah Meahl, Justin Prescott, Christine Cornish Smith, Sherisse Springer, Sam Strasfeld and Travis Waldschmidt.

The creative team includes David Rockwell (Sets), Jeff Mahshie (Costumes), Donald Holder (Lighting), Brian Ronan (Sound), David Brian Brown (Hair & Wig design), Larry Hochman (Orchestrations), David Chase(Dance Arrangements) and Amanda Green(Additional Material).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

