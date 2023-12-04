Review Roundup: WALK ON THROUGH: CONFESSIONS OF A MUSEUM NOVICE Opens At MCC Theater

Read reviews for the World Premiere of Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice at MCC Theater.

Written and performed by Tony Award winner Gavin Creel (Into the Woods), directed by Linda Goodrich (Loud Nite), and originally commissioned by The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice will play through Sunday January 7, 2024 at MCC Theater's Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater (511 W 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019) after previously being extended through December 23.

Tony and Olivier Award-winning actor and songwriter Gavin Creel had never been to The Metropolitan Museum of Art…until now. Inspired by the countless hours he spent wandering through The Met's world-renowned collections at the invitation of the Museum's Live Arts department for a MetLiveArts commission, Walk on Through is a thrilling new musical event featuring 17 original, infectious, pop-infused songs, each based on a different work in the collection.

In his theatrical songwriting debut, Creel takes us on an intimate, relatable journey of discovery and transformation through the lens of the art that captured his imagination. Whether you are a museum lover or a fellow novice, this show invites you to take a walk with Creel and engage with art, song, and the creative process in a fresh and new way.

Joining Creel are Sasha Allen (HAIR), Madeline Benson (Conductor, SIX), Chris Peters (“Chris Peters, Grown-Up Singer”), Corey Rawls (The Secret Life of Bees), Ryan Vasquez (MCC's The Wrong Man) and Scott Wasserman (Hamilton).

Laura Collins-Hughes, The New York Times: Superficiality is a bane of this uncertain show, for which Creel wrote the book, lyrics and soft-pop music. Commissioned by the Met’s Live Arts Department, and performed at the museum in 2021, it has the dispiriting feel of an advertisement for the Met’s collections — and despite the dozens of artworks projected upstage, not a persuasive one. Try though Creel does to convince us that he eventually succumbed to the museum’s magic, little of “Walk on Through” seems heartfelt. A lot of it seems forced, as if he is trying to deliver what he thinks is expected in response to the art: profundity, epiphany.

Jackson McHenry, Vulture: Like a lot of recent solo shows (see also Rachel Bloom), Walk on Through runs aground when it tries to accommodate the emotional impact of the pandemic, as Creel and director Linda Goodrich arrive at an overdramatic curtain-pulling depiction of the Met’s shutdown of the museum. But once Creel does head back to the museum, he encounters a new visitor, and the two of them discuss their differing interpretations of an Edward Hopper painting of the view from the Williamsburg Bridge. One sees a hopeful daydreamer looking out that window, another someone crushed by the loneliness of the city. “We’re both looking at the same thing, but we’re each seeing it totally differently,” Creel muses. That’s one of those little observations that might seem trite, but it does carry a lot with it. You go to an exhibition, or a musical, to encounter someone else’s view of the world, but you yourself can only see it through your own little window. And your view, in turn, can become its own layer of interpretation, passed off to someone else. That’s the basis for so much art and indeed art criticism, all of us trying to talk about what we see, when we’re also just revealing who we are. If you’re a museum novice, that’s certainly not a bad place to start.

Robert Hofler, The Wrap: That last sentence probably says it all. “Walk on Through” is a very promising first musical coming from a songwriter-book writer novice. Maybe for his sophomore effort Creel can take on a simpler assignment — like stringing together a bunch of fairy tales or telling a showbiz story in reverse.

Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: As a longtime fan of Creel’s, I admit that I was sold on Walk on Through before I walked through the door. But this engaging and insightful performance will surely earn him new admirers. It's a joy to behold fine art through his eyes. If you don’t know Creel already, you’ll leave happy to have met.