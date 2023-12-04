Review Roundup: WALK ON THROUGH: CONFESSIONS OF A MUSEUM NOVICE Opens At MCC Theater

Written and performed by Tony Award winner Gavin Creel and directed by Linda Goodrich.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility HERE LIES LOVE, GUTENBERG! THE M Photo 1 Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility HERE LIES LOVE, GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL & More
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Photo 2 Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/26/23 Photo 3 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/26/23
The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop! Photo 4 The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop!

Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice

Read reviews for the World Premiere of Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice at MCC Theater.

Written and performed by Tony Award winner Gavin Creel (Into the Woods), directed by Linda Goodrich (Loud Nite), and originally commissioned by The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice will play through Sunday January 7, 2024 at MCC Theater's Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater (511 W 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019) after previously being extended through December 23.

Tony and Olivier Award-winning actor and songwriter Gavin Creel had never been to The Metropolitan Museum of Art…until now. Inspired by the countless hours he spent wandering through The Met's world-renowned collections at the invitation of the Museum's Live Arts department for a MetLiveArts commission, Walk on Through is a thrilling new musical event featuring 17 original, infectious, pop-infused songs, each based on a different work in the collection.

In his theatrical songwriting debut, Creel takes us on an intimate, relatable journey of discovery and transformation through the lens of the art that captured his imagination. Whether you are a museum lover or a fellow novice, this show invites you to take a walk with Creel and engage with art, song, and the creative process in a fresh and new way. 

Joining Creel are Sasha Allen (HAIR), Madeline Benson (Conductor, SIX), Chris Peters (“Chris Peters, Grown-Up Singer”), Corey Rawls (The Secret Life of Bees), Ryan Vasquez (MCC's The Wrong Man) and Scott Wasserman (Hamilton).

Laura Collins-Hughes, The New York Times: Superficiality is a bane of this uncertain show, for which Creel wrote the book, lyrics and soft-pop music. Commissioned by the Met’s Live Arts Department, and performed at the museum in 2021, it has the dispiriting feel of an advertisement for the Met’s collections — and despite the dozens of artworks projected upstage, not a persuasive one. Try though Creel does to convince us that he eventually succumbed to the museum’s magic, little of “Walk on Through” seems heartfelt. A lot of it seems forced, as if he is trying to deliver what he thinks is expected in response to the art: profundity, epiphany.

Jackson McHenry, Vulture: Like a lot of recent solo shows (see also Rachel Bloom), Walk on Through runs aground when it tries to accommodate the emotional impact of the pandemic, as Creel and director Linda Goodrich arrive at an overdramatic curtain-pulling depiction of the Met’s shutdown of the museum. But once Creel does head back to the museum, he encounters a new visitor, and the two of them discuss their differing interpretations of an Edward Hopper painting of the view from the Williamsburg Bridge. One sees a hopeful daydreamer looking out that window, another someone crushed by the loneliness of the city. “We’re both looking at the same thing, but we’re each seeing it totally differently,” Creel muses. That’s one of those little observations that might seem trite, but it does carry a lot with it. You go to an exhibition, or a musical, to encounter someone else’s view of the world, but you yourself can only see it through your own little window. And your view, in turn, can become its own layer of interpretation, passed off to someone else. That’s the basis for so much art and indeed art criticism, all of us trying to talk about what we see, when we’re also just revealing who we are. If you’re a museum novice, that’s certainly not a bad place to start.

Robert Hofler, The Wrap: That last sentence probably says it all.  “Walk on Through” is a very promising first musical coming from a songwriter-book writer novice. Maybe for his sophomore effort Creel can take on a simpler assignment — like stringing together a bunch of fairy tales or telling a showbiz story in reverse.

Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: As a longtime fan of Creel’s, I admit that I was sold on Walk on Through before I walked through the door. But this engaging and insightful performance will surely earn him new admirers. It's a joy to behold fine art through his eyes. If you don’t know Creel already, you’ll leave happy to have met. 




RELATED STORIES

1
Full Cast Set for Gavin Creels WALK ON THROUGH at MCC Theater Photo
Full Cast Set for Gavin Creel's WALK ON THROUGH at MCC Theater

MCC Theater has revealed the cast for the World Premiere of Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice, written and performed by Tony Award® winner Gavin Creel (Into the Woods). Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Will Transfer to BroadwayAlicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Will Transfer to Broadway
Video: Lance Bass Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! as Special GuestVideo: Lance Bass Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! as Special Guest
Listen: SPAMALOT's Nik Walker Visits THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast For A Chat With Robert PeterpaulListen: SPAMALOT's Nik Walker Visits THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast For A Chat With Robert Peterpaul
FOLLIES To Have Las Vegas Premiere In Spring 2024FOLLIES To Have Las Vegas Premiere In Spring 2024

Videos

Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo Video
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
HARMONY
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
SIX

Recommended For You