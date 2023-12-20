Review: MAMMA MIA! at the Eccles Theater is Frothy Fun

The national tour of MAMMA MIA!, now playing at the Eccles Theater, is frothy fun with powerhouse vocals.

MAMMA MIA! (book by Catherine Johnson, music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus and some songs with Stig Anderson) is a long-running jukebox musical (adapted into two hit films) about a hardworking single mother named Donna and her daughter, Sophie, who sends wedding invitations to three men she suspects may be her father. When all three arrive the day before the wedding, along with Donna's friends Rosie and Tanya, a whole lot of drama, fun, and ABBA music ensue.

The vocal talents of this cast will knock your socks off with their unexpected power and tone.

Christine Sherrill as Donna (who last played the role in the Las Vegas residency) and Alisa Melendez as Sophie (Broadway’s ALMOST FAMOUS) lead the group with spunk and passion.

Victor Wallace was the final person to play Sam on Broadway, and the honor is well deserved. He gives a riveting performance. Fellow Broadway vets Rob Marnell as Harry and Jim Newman as Bill are equally well cast.

Other standouts include Jalynn Steele as Tanya, Carly Sakolove as Rosie, Grant Reynolds as Sky, Louis Griffin as Eddie, and Patrick Park as Pepper.

The jubilant choreography by Anthony Van Laast is well executed by the joyful ensemble.

The production design by Mark Thompson, complemented by Howard Harrison's lighting design, presents a Greek island fantasy with just enough real life around the edges to make it feel genuine and pops of color that tantalize and enchant.

If you’re a fan of MAMMA MIA! (and by this point you know if you are), come back and enjoy the party!

MAMMA MIA! plays the Eccles Theater for a limited engagement through Sunday, December 24, 2023. For tickets, call ArtTix at 801-355-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artsaltlake.org.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus