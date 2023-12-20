Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards

Review: MAMMA MIA! at the Eccles Theater is Frothy Fun

MAMMA MIA! plays the Eccles Theater for a limited engagement through Sunday, December 24, 2023.

By: Dec. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get a First Look at Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS at Tuacahn Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS at Tuacahn
Sir Stephen Hough Premieres His First Piano Concerto With Utah Symphony, January 12 & 13 Photo 2 Sir Stephen Hough Premieres His First Piano Concerto With Utah Symphony, January 12 & 13
HAMILTON Goes On Sale At Eccles Theater December 13 Photo 3 HAMILTON Goes On Sale At Eccles Theater December 13
Michael Kostroff, Kelly Coffield Park & More to Star in NATIVE GARDENS Utah Premiere at Pi Photo 4 Michael Kostroff, Kelly Coffield Park & More to Star in NATIVE GARDENS Utah Premiere at Pioneer Theatre Company

Review: MAMMA MIA! at the Eccles Theater is Frothy Fun

The national tour of MAMMA MIA!, now playing at the Eccles Theater, is frothy fun with powerhouse vocals. 

MAMMA MIA! (book by Catherine Johnson, music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus and some songs with Stig Anderson) is a long-running jukebox musical (adapted into two hit films) about a hardworking single mother named Donna and her daughter, Sophie, who sends wedding invitations to three men she suspects may be her father. When all three arrive the day before the wedding, along with Donna's friends Rosie and Tanya, a whole lot of drama, fun, and ABBA music ensue.

The vocal talents of this cast will knock your socks off with their unexpected power and tone. 

Christine Sherrill as Donna (who last played the role in the Las Vegas residency) and Alisa Melendez as Sophie (Broadway’s ALMOST FAMOUS) lead the group with spunk and passion.

Victor Wallace was the final person to play Sam on Broadway, and the honor is well deserved.  He gives a riveting performance.  Fellow Broadway vets Rob Marnell as Harry and Jim Newman as Bill are equally well cast.

Other standouts include Jalynn Steele as Tanya, Carly Sakolove as Rosie, Grant Reynolds as Sky, Louis Griffin as Eddie, and Patrick Park as Pepper.

The jubilant choreography by Anthony Van Laast is well executed by the joyful ensemble.

The production design by Mark Thompson, complemented by Howard Harrison's lighting design, presents a Greek island fantasy with just enough real life around the edges to make it feel genuine and pops of color that tantalize and enchant.

If you’re a fan of MAMMA MIA! (and by this point you know if you are), come back and enjoy the party! 

MAMMA MIA! plays the Eccles Theater for a limited engagement through Sunday, December 24, 2023.  For tickets, call ArtTix at 801-355-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artsaltlake.org

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Salt Lake City

1
Review: MAMMA MIA! at the Eccles Theater is Frothy Fun Photo
Review: MAMMA MIA! at the Eccles Theater is Frothy Fun

The national tour of MAMMA MIA!, now playing at the Eccles Theater, is frothy fun with powerhouse vocals. If you’re a fan of MAMMA MIA! (and by this point you know if you are), come back and enjoy the party!

2
THE FOREIGNER Comes to Hale Center Theater Orem Next Month Photo
THE FOREIGNER Comes to Hale Center Theater Orem Next Month

Hale Center Theater Orem will produce The Foreigner next month. The production will run from January 6th to February 17th, 2024, daily at 7:30 PM, with Saturday performances at 4 PM, and 7:30 PM. Dark Sunday.

3
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Salt Lake City Awards; WEST SIDE STORY, PUFFS, West Valley Art Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Salt Lake City Awards; WEST SIDE STORY, PUFFS, West Valley Arts & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Michael Kostroff, Kelly Coffield Park & More to Star in NATIVE GARDENS Utah Premiere a Photo
Michael Kostroff, Kelly Coffield Park & More to Star in NATIVE GARDENS Utah Premiere at Pioneer Theatre Company

Pioneer Theatre Company will kick off 2024 with the Utah premiere of Native Gardens. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

From This Author - Tyler Hinton

Tyler Hinton has been a contributing editor at BroadwayWorld since January 2012. He has a BA from Brigham Young University (BYU) in Communications with an emphasis in Public Relations and a minor in T... Tyler Hinton">(read more about this author)

Review: CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT at Pioneer Theatre Company Could Become a Perennial Holiday FavoriteReview: CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT at Pioneer Theatre Company Could Become a Perennial Holiday Favorite
Review: Hale Centre Theatre's ELF THE MUSICAL is SparklejollytwinklejingleyReview: Hale Centre Theatre's ELF THE MUSICAL is Sparklejollytwinklejingley
Review: MY FAIR LADY at the Eccles Theater is EntrancingReview: MY FAIR LADY at the Eccles Theater is Entrancing
Broadway Star Derek Klena to Perform a Veterans Day Concert with the BYU Wind SymphonyBroadway Star Derek Klena to Perform a Veterans Day Concert with the BYU Wind Symphony

Videos

Amber Ruffin, Wayne Brady, and Brian Moreland Talk THE WIZ Video
Amber Ruffin, Wayne Brady, and Brian Moreland Talk THE WIZ
First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway
View all Videos

Salt Lake City SHOWS
Jersey Boys (PG Rated) in Salt Lake City Jersey Boys (PG Rated)
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (7/13-10/19)
Alan Menken's A Christmas Carol, The Musical in Salt Lake City Alan Menken's A Christmas Carol, The Musical
Tuacahn Indoor Hafen Theatre (11/22-12/21)
Anastasia in Salt Lake City Anastasia
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/17-10/18)
Disney's Frozen in Salt Lake City Disney's Frozen
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/03-10/17)
A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder in Salt Lake City A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
Regalo Theater Company (1/05-1/20)
Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical in Salt Lake City Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical
Tuacahn Indoor Hafen Theatre (6/21-8/10)
Irving Berlin's White Christmas in Salt Lake City Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (11/24-12/22)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You