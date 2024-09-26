Review Roundup: & JULIET Launches National Tour

The North American tour of & Juliet has officially opened at The Hippodrome in Baltimore, MD - and the reviews have started coming in.

The cast includes Rachel Simone Webb in the title role of ‘Juliet,’ Paul-Jordan Jansen as ‘Lance,’ Teal Wicks as ‘Anne Hathaway,’ Corey Mach as ‘Shakespeare,’ Nick Drake as ‘May,’ Kathryn Allison as ‘Angélique,’ Michael Canu as ‘Romeo,’ and Mateus Leite Cardoso as ‘François.’

The ensemble includes Naima Alakham, Camille Brooks, Nella Cole, Lois Ellise, Ishmael Gonzalez, Kenneth Onesimus Goubran, Shelby Griswold, Christopher Robert Hanford, Jourdan Ibe, Josh Jordan, Nicole Lamb, Yoshi Maysonet, Usman Ali Mughal, Jaydon Nget, Kyra Smith, and Francisco Thurston.

The production is stage managed by Joel Rosen. The company manager is Denny Daniello.

Featuring songs by the legendary Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet opened on Broadway in November 2022, where it continues playing to sold-out crowds and breaking box office records.

The full creative team for the Broadway production of & Juliet includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Music Director, Additional Orchestrations and Arrangements). The North American tour is music directed by Andre Cerullo. US Casting is by Stephen Kopel, Carrie Gardner, and Jillian Cimini, CSA. & Juliet is Executive Produced on Broadway and tour by Eva Price.

Let's see what the critics have to say, and check back for more reviews!

Timoth David Copney, BroadwayWorld: & Juliet brings a fresh and welcomed take on the age-old tale of the star-crossed lovers, peppered with familiar phrases still in use today that the Shakespeare character points out as amusing asides to the audience. By changing the focus from the tragic situation in the original play to a new, upbeat conclusion with the addition of a couple of major tweaks to the story, it becomes a tale of female empowerment led by both of the female protagonists. This version will appeal to a wider, younger audience and as a grateful member of Baltimore’s theatre community, I for one am delighted to see new life breathed into old stories. And just wait until you see how the title is arrived at on stage. I loved the ending, the beginning, and just about everything in between. I bet you will, too.

Chuck Duncan, Hotchka: I really wasn’t sure what to expect from & Juliet. Knowing it is a jukebox musical with already established songs, it does have a bit of a Moulin Rouge vibe (especially with the neon signs), but it also made me think of the fantastic Six with its original music but anachronistic costumes. If those two shows had a baby, & Juliet would be it. And what a bundle of joy it is. A stellar production, pop music you know, and some of the best performances you’ll see this year makes & Juliet one show not to miss when it comes to your town (or nearby).