Review Roundup: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Hits the Road; What Are the Critics Saying?

Following a successful limited Broadway engagement this fall that included a 2020 Special Tony Award, improv sensation Freestyle Love Supreme, conceived by Anthony Veneziale and created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale, is now on tour!

Created before In the Heights and Hamilton and directed by Kail, Freestyle Love Supreme is a thrilling, improvised musical comedy show that features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion. The show is created live every night with the audience contributing words, ideas and inspiration. No two shows are ever the same.

The show kicked off in San Francisco last month and will travel throughout the country for the rest of this year.

Let's see what the critics are saying...

Geary Theatre - San Francisco, CA

Steve Murray, BroadwayWorld: With the aid of two keyboardists (James Rushin and Richard Baskin Jr.) , the MCs of the show create fully realized numbers using audience suggestions backed by beatbox and human percussion. Show co-creator Anthony Veneziale, aka Two Touch, keeps the shows structure moving along: 'a random word', 'things we dislike', 'a headline drawn from your past', 'a word you love and can't live without' and the finale of 'share your day'.

Charles Lewis III, 48Hills: This particular cast creates a series of bars that do indeed integrate the suggestions, but leave much to be desired in terms of lyrical stylings. This not-too-diverse ensemble isn't as stylish on the mic as their Pulitzer-winning founding member. Not having seen Miranda's original version, I can only speculate that the proud Nuyorican worked with more BIPoC who had each had a more natural flow.

Karen D'Souza, The Mercury News: The real world may be a dark place right now but this Broadway hit is a light-hearted jam that's all about capturing the poetry of the everyday. Created by college buddies Lin-Manuel Miranda, famed for "Hamilton" and "In The Heights," Anthony Veneziale and Thomas Kail (who also directs) this feel-good lark revels in the messiness, unpredictability and magic of rap, and life.

Lily Janiak, Datebook: But the show's breakout star is Aneesa Folds, a.k.a. Young Nees, whose gale-force pipes and sweeping vocal range would be plenty of artistry on their own. To her record-deal-ready singing she adds acute comic judgment, landing one of opening night's first big jokes. From an audience member's suggested pet peeve of "vegan girlfriend," she wondered if a particular sexual act would fall within the woman's dietary restrictions.