Review Roundup: Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA Opens On the West End- See What the Critics Are Saying!

The world premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella will officially open tonight, 18 August. Read the reviews for the hotly anticipated new musical below!

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, written by Academy Award winning Emerald Fennell (Best Original Screenplay Oscar in April 2021) and with lyrics from David Zippel, the brand new musical will resume performances at the Gillian Lynne Theatre on Wednesday 18 August. Previews initially began on Friday 25 June 2021, before another period of closure due to Covid-19 isolation protocols.

The production is a complete reinvention of the classic fairytale, written by and based on an original idea from Emerald Fennell , the Oscar winning writer of the recently released, critically acclaimed film Promising Young Woman, and scriptwriter/Executive Producer of the of international smash hit Killing Eve. As an actress she is known to millions as Patsy in the BBC's Call The Midwife and as Camilla Parker Bowles in the Netflix hit The Crown.

Marianka Swain, The Telegraph: "This is Lord Lloyd-Webber's first new show since 2015's School of Rock. If there's any justice, Cinderella will match its lengthy run, allowing millions of us to go the ball. And what a ball it is: easily one of Lloyd Webber's most entertaining musicals - a family-friendly extravaganza, with larger-than-life characters that make up for our lost pantomime season in 2020."

Chris Wiegand, The Guardian: "The original story and book by Emerald Fennell have heart and a torrent of barbed wit, exposing the faulty morals in traditional fairytales without scrimping on glittering trimmings. David Zippel's crystalline lyrics are attuned to Fennell's dialogue, cheekily satirical yet wistful and uplifting too. Lord Lloyd-Webber's richly enjoyable orchestrations range from grand waltzes, courtly processionals and marches to deftly pastiched and deeply felt romanticism, power-balladry, a splash of chanson and rollicking guitar riffs. Bewitching melodies abound: some refrains are practically iridescent, revealing new tones from scene to scene."

Sarah Crompton, WhatsOnStage: "Cinderella isn't going to win any awards for subtlety - it features a dance routine where muscled men heave golden balls around while making jokes about being well equipped, for goodness sake - but it's colourful, energetic and a huge amount of fun. It also, crucially, has a good heart and some sumptuous tunes, which makes you forgive its failings."

Quentin Letts, The Times: "Cinderella is a triumph of catchy songs and fabulous wigs - it shouldn't be denied to a joy-starved public."