Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella
Click Here for More Articles on Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella

Review Roundup: Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA Opens On the West End- See What the Critics Are Saying!

pixeltracker

Carrie Hope Fletcher leads the new production as title character.

Aug. 18, 2021  

The world premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella will officially open tonight, 18 August. Read the reviews for the hotly anticipated new musical below!

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, written by Academy Award winning Emerald Fennell (Best Original Screenplay Oscar in April 2021) and with lyrics from David Zippel, the brand new musical will resume performances at the Gillian Lynne Theatre on Wednesday 18 August. Previews initially began on Friday 25 June 2021, before another period of closure due to Covid-19 isolation protocols.

Carrie Hope Fletcher leads the new production as title character Cinderella, with Ivano Turco as Prince Sebastian and Victoria Hamilton-Barritt playing The Stepmother. Rebecca Trehearn is The Queen, Georgina Castle and Laura Baldwin, as Cinderella's stepsisters Marie and Adele, Gloria Onitiri plays The Godmother and Caleb Roberts is Prince Charming.
The production is a complete reinvention of the classic fairytale, written by and based on an original idea from Emerald Fennell, the Oscar winning writer of the recently released, critically acclaimed film Promising Young Woman, and scriptwriter/Executive Producer of the of international smash hit Killing Eve. As an actress she is known to millions as Patsy in the BBC's Call The Midwife and as Camilla Parker Bowles in the Netflix hit The Crown.
The creative team also includes Designer, Gabriela Tylesova (Sweeney Todd, Love Never Dies), Sound Designer, Gareth Owen (& Juliet, Come From Away), Lighting Designer, Bruno Poet (Tina: The Musical, Billie Eilish at Steve Jobs Theatre) and Co-Musical Supervisor, John Rigby (The King and I, The Phantom of the Opera).

Marianka Swain, The Telegraph: "This is Lord Lloyd-Webber's first new show since 2015's School of Rock. If there's any justice, Cinderella will match its lengthy run, allowing millions of us to go the ball. And what a ball it is: easily one of Lloyd Webber's most entertaining musicals - a family-friendly extravaganza, with larger-than-life characters that make up for our lost pantomime season in 2020."

Chris Wiegand, The Guardian: "The original story and book by Emerald Fennell have heart and a torrent of barbed wit, exposing the faulty morals in traditional fairytales without scrimping on glittering trimmings. David Zippel's crystalline lyrics are attuned to Fennell's dialogue, cheekily satirical yet wistful and uplifting too. Lord Lloyd-Webber's richly enjoyable orchestrations range from grand waltzes, courtly processionals and marches to deftly pastiched and deeply felt romanticism, power-balladry, a splash of chanson and rollicking guitar riffs. Bewitching melodies abound: some refrains are practically iridescent, revealing new tones from scene to scene."

Sarah Crompton, WhatsOnStage: "Cinderella isn't going to win any awards for subtlety - it features a dance routine where muscled men heave golden balls around while making jokes about being well equipped, for goodness sake - but it's colourful, energetic and a huge amount of fun. It also, crucially, has a good heart and some sumptuous tunes, which makes you forgive its failings."

Quentin Letts, The Times: "Cinderella is a triumph of catchy songs and fabulous wigs - it shouldn't be denied to a joy-starved public."

Get the best prices on tickets to Cinderella on TodayTix - click here.
Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Ryan Steele Photo
Ryan Steele
Laura Osnes Photo
Laura Osnes
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino

From This Author Review Roundups