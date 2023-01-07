Review: ATTACK OF THE MONSTER MUSICAL: A CULTURAL HISTORY OF LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

How did a low-budget sci-fi film, made in less than a week, become one of America's most beloved cult musicals?



Adam Abraham's meticulously researched book reveals the story behind Little Shop of Horrors, from the initial idea to the choice of cast and creative team. Utilising stage management notes, correspondence, and original interviews, he really gets to the heart of what made this production tick.



Friendships, compositions, and design all contribute to what makes Little Shop of Horrors special. Abraham reveals why Spector, Sesame Street, and Skid Row were key elements and how a love affair developed inside the plant.



How a show is built by not just the writer and director, but orchestrator, designer, and performers is explored and explained in a volume which is always diverting and often delightful.



This is a fairy story about an idea, a visionary writer (Howard Ashman) and a team who believed. As Little Shop grew into productions around the world, Audrey II's tentacles seemed to be everywhere!



The seven chapters explore the inspiration of Roger Corman's shlocker, the development of the Off-Off-Broadway show, and its eventual success around the world and on screen.



Abrahams gives all the key players a voice and recognition, noting personal and professional tensions, creative decisions, and legal battles. Every milestone, good and bad, is noted and remarked upon.



What this book does best is giving an insight into how a small seed becomes a plant large enough to become influencial in most countries in the world. With the involvement of key players from Ashman and composer Alan Menken, to producers David Geffen and Cameron Mackintosh, this Little Shop became its own large precinct.



This book will be useful for theatre professionals, pulp and pop culture historians, and musical theatre fans. It chronicles everything from the show's humble beginnings to its eventual journey from pulp to pop stardom.

Attack of the Monster Musical: a Cultural History of Little Shop of Horrors by Andy Abraham is published by Methuen Drama/Bloomsbury and is available now.