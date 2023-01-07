Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: ATTACK OF THE MONSTER MUSICAL: A CULTURAL HISTORY OF LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Review: ATTACK OF THE MONSTER MUSICAL: A CULTURAL HISTORY OF LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

An extensive look at the cult musical is published by Methuen Drama.

Jan. 07, 2023  

Review: ATTACK OF THE MONSTER MUSICAL: A CULTURAL HISTORY OF LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS How did a low-budget sci-fi film, made in less than a week, become one of America's most beloved cult musicals?

Adam Abraham's meticulously researched book reveals the story behind Little Shop of Horrors, from the initial idea to the choice of cast and creative team. Utilising stage management notes, correspondence, and original interviews, he really gets to the heart of what made this production tick.

Friendships, compositions, and design all contribute to what makes Little Shop of Horrors special. Abraham reveals why Spector, Sesame Street, and Skid Row were key elements and how a love affair developed inside the plant.

How a show is built by not just the writer and director, but orchestrator, designer, and performers is explored and explained in a volume which is always diverting and often delightful.

This is a fairy story about an idea, a visionary writer (Howard Ashman) and a team who believed. As Little Shop grew into productions around the world, Audrey II's tentacles seemed to be everywhere!

The seven chapters explore the inspiration of Roger Corman's shlocker, the development of the Off-Off-Broadway show, and its eventual success around the world and on screen.

Abrahams gives all the key players a voice and recognition, noting personal and professional tensions, creative decisions, and legal battles. Every milestone, good and bad, is noted and remarked upon.

What this book does best is giving an insight into how a small seed becomes a plant large enough to become influencial in most countries in the world. With the involvement of key players from Ashman and composer Alan Menken, to producers David Geffen and Cameron Mackintosh, this Little Shop became its own large precinct.

This book will be useful for theatre professionals, pulp and pop culture historians, and musical theatre fans. It chronicles everything from the show's humble beginnings to its eventual journey from pulp to pop stardom.

Attack of the Monster Musical: a Cultural History of Little Shop of Horrors by Andy Abraham is published by Methuen Drama/Bloomsbury and is available now.




Related Stories
Paula Vogels INDECENT Canceled By Jacksonville School Board Photo
Paula Vogel's INDECENT Canceled By Jacksonville School Board
Drama students at Jacksonville's Douglas Anderson School of the Arts are speaking out after their upcoming production of the historical queer drama, Indecent, was canceled by the local school board.
Photos: See Robert De Niro, Lucy Liu & More Stars at THE PIANO LESSON Photo
Photos: See Robert De Niro, Lucy Liu & More Stars at THE PIANO LESSON
See photos of Robert De Niro, Lucy Liu and many more stars attending The Piano Lesson on Broadway!
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Singalong Now In Theaters Photo
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Singalong Now In Theaters
The singalong version of Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical is in select theaters in the US starting today!
Photos: Jimmy Fallon Attends ALMOST FAMOUS Performance Photo
Photos: Jimmy Fallon Attends ALMOST FAMOUS Performance
Check out photos of Almost Famous film cast member Jimmy Fallon (Dennis Hope) attending a performance of Broadway’s Almost Famous!

From This Author - Louise Penn

Louise is a former librarian who has been consuming theatre since childhood. Her particular interests are female-led theatre, queer theatre and shows about mental health, but she also loves musical... (read more about this author)


Review: ATTACK OF THE MONSTER MUSICAL: A CULTURAL HISTORY OF LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORSReview: ATTACK OF THE MONSTER MUSICAL: A CULTURAL HISTORY OF LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
January 7, 2023

How did a low-budget sci-fi film, made in less than a week, become one of America's most beloved cult musicals? Adam Abraham's meticulously researched book reveals the story behind Little Shop of Horrors, from the initial idea to the choice of cast and creative team.
Review: PANTOLAND, Streaming OnlineReview: PANTOLAND, Streaming Online
December 1, 2022

It is fast approaching Christmas, and we are well into panto season - so what better time to settle down at home to watch one of children's television's greats in full creative mode? The latest digital festive treat from Panto Online and Peter Duncan is named Pantoland, with stories, characters, and silliness enough to go around.
GREY MAN, Streaming OnlineGREY MAN, Streaming Online
November 25, 2022

Grey Man is a fascinating piece of digital theatre, a drama in storytelling, which by the end feels like an elaborate deception to scare the soul. Writer Lulu Raczka has created a play which is strange, familial, and downright weird.
Review: RENEE FLEMING'S CITIES THAT SING: PARIS, IMAXReview: RENEE FLEMING'S CITIES THAT SING: PARIS, IMAX
September 20, 2022

There's no place like Paris, so welcome to my world of opera'. So says Renée Fleming, when introducing this film on the city which invented the word 'connoisseur'.
BWW Review: BLACK LOVE, Kiln TheatreBWW Review: BLACK LOVE, Kiln Theatre
April 2, 2022

There is a sense of anticipation in the air as we take our seats for Black Love, which comes to the Kiln for a strictly limited run this month. As Aurora (Nicholle Cherrie) slinks into the stage set of white boxes, surrounded on all sides by the audience, she brings with her a stylised version of which 'black love' might be.
share